The 29 Most Memorable Met Gala Looks of All Time, From Kate Moss to Kim Kardashian

Kate Moss in Marc Jacobs at the 2009 Met Gala "The Model as Muse." Photo by Getty Images.
Rihanna in Guo Pei at the 2015 Met Gala "China: Through the Looking Glass." Photo by Getty Images.
Kim Kardashian in Givenchy at the 2013 Met Gala "PUNK: Chaos to Couture." Photo by Getty Images.
Madonna in Givenchy at the 2013 Met Gala "PUNK: Chaos to Couture." Photo by Karwai Tang/FilmMagic.
Lupita Nyong’o in Prada at the 2014 Met Gala "Charles James: Beyond Fashion." Photo by Getty Images.
Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen in Alexander McQueen at the 2011 Met Gala "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty." Photo by Getty Images.
Caroline Kennedy in Carolina Herrera with husband Ed Schlossberg arrive at the 2001 Met Gala "Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years." Photo by Evan Agostini/Ima.
Rooney Mara in Givenchy at the 2013 Met Gala "PUNK: Chaos to Couture." Photo by Getty Images.
Doutzen Kroes in Zan Posen at the 2010 Met Gala "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity." Photo by Getty Images.
Cara Delevingne in Stella McCartney at the 2015 Met Gala "China: Through The Looking Glass." Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images.
Florence Welch in Alexander McQueen at the 2012 Met Gala "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations." Photo by Getty Images.
Sienna Miller in Thakoon at the 2015 Met Gala "China: Through The Looking Glass." Photo by Getty Images.
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid, wearing Tommy Hilfiger, arrive for the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2016.
Taylor Swift in Louis Vuitton attends the 2016 Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2016 in New York, New York.
Sarah Jessica Parker attends the Costume Institute Gala for the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Miranda Kerr attends the "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2011 in New York City.
Solange Knowles attends the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City.
Linda Evangelista during 2004 Costume Institute Gala 'Dangerous Liaisons' at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Katy Perry attends the Costume Institute Gala Benefit to celebrate the opening of the "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 3, 2010 in New York City.
Jennifer Lopez attends the "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2011 in New York City.
Diane Kruger attends the "Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Chloe Sevigny attends the "Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2012 in New York City.
Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren attends 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons:Art of the In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jackson Lee/FilmMagic)
Cameron Diaz during "Poiret: King of Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Blake Lively attends the Costume Institute Gala Benefit to celebrate the opening of the "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 3, 2010 in New York City.
Anne Hathaway attends the Costume Institute Gala for the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)
Ashley Olsen attends the Costume Institute Gala for the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage)
Amal Clooney attends the 'China: Through The Looking Glass' Costume Institute Benefit Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City.
Amber Valletta wearing Atelier Versace attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala "Superheroes: Fashion And Fantasy" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2008 in New York City.