31 Gift Ideas for the Significant Other You Just Started Dating

Byredo Burning Rose candle – there is nothing demure about this rose, so all the more reason to give to your new beau to have this scent be a reminder of you, $80, byredo.com.
Basic Rights long sleeve 1970’s inspired Western denim shirt that can be worn as a shirt or over a tee for the boy or girl who has recently come into your life, $140, basicrights.com.
Morgan Lane Dillion Unisex top, $298 morgan-lane.com. Ryan Unisex pant in midnight is a great gift for you and your special someone. $268, morgan-lane.com.
Nadaam Archer crewneck pullover is a great cozy knit to gift and will make you feel good because the brand ethically sources their cashmere from nomadic herders paying them 50% more than traditional traders, $195, naadam.co.
Henriette H Le caleçon de l’Amoureux customizable boxer shorts imagined for your lover, $77, henrietteh.com.
Le Kasha dark grey cashmere balaclava hat is better than a mere beanie, it will make the your sweetheart ever so grateful on the coldest January days, $372, farfetch.com.
Twig + Petal Favorites Kit contains can’t-live-without essential oils – a small gift with a big impact, $79, twig-petal.com.
Eataly Hand’s on Chef Workshop makes for a fun experience while you are both in the getting-to-know-each other phase. Price per person depending on course, $165, eataly.com.
Juniper Books, J.D. Salinger Set is a great gift for anyone because everyone should read and own these four books, $175, juniperbooks.com.
Araks Cadel Slip in Camelia – you can win a girl’s heart by gifting her anything from this brand, $320, araks.com.
Derek Rose Men’s Open-Back Slipper in Douglas sheepskin navy - a small luxury that men do not necessarily buy for themselves, $195, derek-rose.com.
Fabiana Filippi grey merino blend chunky knit scarf is the perfect neutral staple to gift, $196, farfetch.com.
Smythson Burlington card and note holder is in black is a classic piece makes for a smart and practical gift, $245, smythson.com.
Pili Restrepo Pilichili 10K gold enamel earring is designed to playfully resemble a chili pepper – if you wanted to gift jewelry this would be the piece as it is fun and easy, $220, modaoperandi.com.
Iskn Slate 2+ Digital Drawing Pad - the classic sketch pad has entered the digital age. Just place a sheet of any type of paper on the light, compact Slate and start drawing with your favorite pen or pencil fitted with the iskn Ring. Your drawings instantly appear on your digital devices or computer via Bluetooth or US, $179, store.moma.org.
Bluetooth Travel Speaker, clip this lightweight speaker to a bag or belt loop and take your music with you anywhere, from the park to pool parties (it’s splash-proof), $28, store.moma.org.
Coqui Coqui Coco Coco room diffuser with bring seaside souvenirs to the home of new partner, $135, luckyscent.com.
Mophie charge force powestation wil guarantee your new darling will be accessible with a fully charged phone, $100, mophie.com.
Lampham’s Quartlery 1 year print subscription to the literary magazine will be a treat to receive through the year, $49, laphamsquarterly.org.
Date night at Café Carlyle and a night’s stay at The Carlyle Hotel, price upon request, rosewoodhotels.com.
Bose QuietControl 30 wireless headphones engineered to cancel noise and control it are a thoughtful gift, $300, bose.com.
Tickets to see Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women with Glenda Jackson, Laurie Metcalf and Alison Pill in March, broadway.com.
R.M. Williams Akubra RM hat could be a winning gift for your beau as most boy dreamed of being Indiana Jones, $200, rmwilliams.com.
Attico Sequin-embellished drawstring pouch has a 1980’s disco vibe that will be treasured your new girl as soon as she unwraps it, $238, matchesfashion.com.
Calvin Klein x Pendelton Peter Wool Saddle Blanket in black and white, $285, calvinklein.us.
Kingsmen + Corgi Cable-Knit socks are a small luxury that your other half would not necessarily spend on, $165, mrporter.com.
Cover Short-sleeved swimsuit in black is a great gift to give your new girl who is traveling to a seaside destination or for a surf trip getaway that you will plan in the summer, $175, coverswim.com.
Cinque’s silk and mink trimmed robe coat is small luxury to invest in for girl you want to hold on to, $2,500, cinqueworld.com.
Doen Bee Sweater in honey is a soft baby alpaca knit is a sweater that your girl most likely already has on her wish list, $348, shopdoen.com.
Prada logo wash bag is a good gift that is thoughtful and practical as it is something men normally need to upgrade or replace and do not, $276, farfetch.com.
LCD Soundsystem tickets is a great date night and gift to give your new partner – the experience will be a great way to create memories together, $67, bowerypresents.com.