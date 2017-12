31 Gift Ideas for the Significant Other You Just Started Dating

Let's be honest, the person you just started dating might be the most difficult to shop for these upcoming holidays . There is a very fine line between showing you care enough but not too much, (it's still new, after all) and certainly there is a fine line between spending enough but not too much. How does one strike the balance between cheeky and playful and serious and sentimental? It almost makes you wish you were single. Alas, there are a handful of gift ideas that manage to pull off the trick. Everyone loves an excuse for a proper date night, and one can't go wrong with booking an experience, like concert tickets to see a favorite band, an evening of pasta making and eating at New York City favorite Eataly, or tickets to a play. A small gesture often goes a long way in new relationships—a favorite scent, either candle or fragrance will be well-appreciated and won't go to waste, neither will a cozy knit for the upcoming Hygge months of February and March. A good read is a great idea too, and we love the idea of gifting cozy sleepwear—nothing too sexy, and something chic enough that she can throw on over a pair of jeans, too. These, and plethora of other gift ideas, below.