Inside the Very Glamorous Opening of 35 Hudson Yards

Monique Gibson at the Architecture Digest x Hudson Yards Cocktail Event on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Attendees of the Architecture Digest x Hudson Yards Cocktail Event on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Amy Astley at the Architecture Digest x Hudson Yards Cocktail Event on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Brian Sawyer and Mara Miller at the Architecture Digest x Hudson Yards Cocktail Event on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Attendees at the Architecture Digest x Hudson Yards Cocktail Event on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Attendees of the Architecture Digest x Hudson Yards Cocktail Event on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Monique Gibson, Annalise Taft and Drew McGukin at the Architecture Digest x Hudson Yards Cocktail Event on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Alison Levasseur and Amy Astley at the Architecture Digest x Hudson Yards Cocktail Event on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Jesse Carrier at the Architecture Digest x Hudson Yards Cocktail Event on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Attendees at the Architecture Digest x Hudson Yards Cocktail Event on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Stephen Roesler at the Architecture Digest x Hudson Yards Cocktail Event on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Amy Astley at the Architecture Digest x Hudson Yards Cocktail Event on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Attendees at the Architecture Digest x Hudson Yards Cocktail Event on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Attendees at the Architecture Digest x Hudson Yards Cocktail Event on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Jane Keltner de Valle and Chiara de Rege at the Architecture Digest x Hudson Yards Cocktail Event on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
At the Architecture Digest x Hudson Yards Cocktail Event on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Attendees of the Architecture Digest x Hudson Yards Cocktail Event on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Douglas Friedman at the Architecture Digest x Hudson Yards Cocktail Event on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Monique Gibson and Annalise Taft at the Architecture Digest x Hudson Yards Cocktail Event on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Chiara de Rege at the Architecture Digest x Hudson Yards Cocktail Event on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Attendees of the Architecture Digest x Hudson Yards Cocktail Event on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Attendees of the Architecture Digest x Hudson Yards Cocktail Event on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Attendees of the Architecture Digest x Hudson Yards Cocktail Event on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Annalise Taft, Drew McGukin and Monique Gibson at the Architecture Digest x Hudson Yards Cocktail Event on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.
Attendees of the Architecture Digest x Hudson Yards Cocktail Event on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.