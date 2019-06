Inside the Very Glamorous Opening of 35 Hudson Yards

Hudson Yards may have officially opened back in March, but festivities of the new New York mecca are still underway. Last night, Amy Astley, the editor-in-chief of Architectural Digest, hosted an evening to celebrate the opening of 35 Hudson Yards. While celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker mingled about the area, Astley hosted an intimate reception for the New York crowd, including cocktails and dinner at Mercado Little Spain, as well as a private reception and a special musical performance. Here, go inside the opening of 35 Hudson Yards.