Inside the Very Glamorous Opening of 35 Hudson Yards

Hudson Yards may have officially opened back in March, but festivities of the new New York mecca are still underway. Last night, Amy Astley, the editor-in-chief of Architectural Digest, hosted an evening to celebrate the opening of 35 Hudson Yards. While celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker mingled about the area, Astley hosted an intimate reception for the New York crowd, including cocktails and dinner at Mercado Little Spain, as well as a private reception and a special musical performance. Here, go inside the opening of 35 Hudson Yards.
Guests at Architecture Digest x Hudson Yards Cocktail
Amy Lombard
1/25

Monique Gibson at the Architecture Digest x Hudson Yards Cocktail Event on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Amy Lombard
2/25

Attendees of the Architecture Digest x Hudson Yards Cocktail Event on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Amy Lombard
3/25

Amy Astley at the Architecture Digest x Hudson Yards Cocktail Event on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

4/25

Brian Sawyer and Mara Miller at the Architecture Digest x Hudson Yards Cocktail Event on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Amy Lombard
5/25

Attendees at the Architecture Digest x Hudson Yards Cocktail Event on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Amy Lombard
6/25

Attendees of the Architecture Digest x Hudson Yards Cocktail Event on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Amy Lombard
7/25

Monique Gibson, Annalise Taft and Drew McGukin at the Architecture Digest x Hudson Yards Cocktail Event on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Amy Lombard
8/25

Alison Levasseur and Amy Astley at the Architecture Digest x Hudson Yards Cocktail Event on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Amy Lombard
9/25

Jesse Carrier at the Architecture Digest x Hudson Yards Cocktail Event on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Amy Lombard
10/25

Attendees at the Architecture Digest x Hudson Yards Cocktail Event on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Amy Lombard
11/25

Stephen Roesler at the Architecture Digest x Hudson Yards Cocktail Event on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Amy Lombard
12/25

Amy Astley at the Architecture Digest x Hudson Yards Cocktail Event on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Amy Lombard
13/25

Attendees at the Architecture Digest x Hudson Yards Cocktail Event on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Amy Lombard
14/25

Attendees at the Architecture Digest x Hudson Yards Cocktail Event on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Amy Lombard
15/25

Jane Keltner de Valle and Chiara de Rege at the Architecture Digest x Hudson Yards Cocktail Event on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Amy Lombard
16/25

At the Architecture Digest x Hudson Yards Cocktail Event on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Amy Lombard
17/25

Attendees of the Architecture Digest x Hudson Yards Cocktail Event on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Amy Lombard
18/25

Douglas Friedman at the Architecture Digest x Hudson Yards Cocktail Event on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Amy Lombard
19/25

Monique Gibson and Annalise Taft at the Architecture Digest x Hudson Yards Cocktail Event on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Amy Lombard
20/25

Chiara de Rege at the Architecture Digest x Hudson Yards Cocktail Event on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Amy Lombard
21/25

Attendees of the Architecture Digest x Hudson Yards Cocktail Event on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Amy Lombard
22/25

Attendees of the Architecture Digest x Hudson Yards Cocktail Event on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Amy Lombard
23/25

Attendees of the Architecture Digest x Hudson Yards Cocktail Event on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Amy Lombard
24/25

Annalise Taft, Drew McGukin and Monique Gibson at the Architecture Digest x Hudson Yards Cocktail Event on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

Amy Lombard
25/25

Attendees of the Architecture Digest x Hudson Yards Cocktail Event on Tuesday, June 25th, 2019. Photograph by Amy Lombard for W Magazine.

