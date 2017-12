In honor of 2018 coming to a close, we have combed through all of the street style pics snapped by our resident man-on-the-streets, Adam Katz Sinding in order to find the definitive list of chicest accessories, ensembles, and general style from the past year. This year alone, we’ve taken a look at how the city of Tbilisi, Georgia has become the capital of cool; we’ve embraced the Swedes’ penchant for bright bold fun colors , even as fall sets in; and we have relished in Copenhagen’s style stars and their Scandi minimalism. Of course, we can’t forget about New York Fashion Week’s protest street style from February of this year, filled with statement t-shirts, or everyone attempting to out-Gucci each other in Milan. After crossing the globe a few times over, we’ve narrowed down the 75 best street style looks of 2017, all of which are sure to inspire you in the new year.