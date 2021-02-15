‘90s-Inspired Basics You Can Find on Amazon

We all know that fashion loves to look at the past. With each new season, what was once old feels new again, and we fill our shopping carts with the trends of decades gone by. Of course, right now, the decade du jour is definitely the 1990s. Throwback images of Naomi Campbell, Carolyn-Bessette Kennedy, and other icons of the era have been dominating my Instagram feed for quite some time. And while every decade has its fashion highs and lows, it’s no surprise that ’90s staples that lean towards cool minimalism continue to endure, like silky skip skirts, spaghetti strap tank tops, and shrunken cardigans. Even a pleated plaid mini skirt worthy of Cher Horowitz feels fresh these days. Here, some of our favorite retro-chic pieces that you can pick up on Amazon.

1 The Drop slip skirt A simple slip skirt is the perfect ‘90s staple for spring. $44.90, amazon.com

2 Chouyatou skirt A plaid mini worthy of Cher Horowitz. $19.98, amazon.com

3 Urban Coco cardigan Dare to bare some midriff with this cardigan and a low-slung skirt. $19.86, amazon.com

4 Shoes8teen Mary Janes I would wear these with ankle socks for a ‘90s Prada-inspired look. $15.99, amazon.com

5 Carhartt pants What could be more ‘90s than Jen and Brad in matching cargo pants? Channel them with your own pair. $51.42, amazon.com

6 Chamllymers tank tops You can’t beat the simplicity of a great spaghetti strap tank top. $14.99, amazon.com

7 Dollger sunglasses The retro sunglasses trend is still going strong. I love the shape of this pair. $11.99, amazon.com

8 JW PEI purse Complete your look with a cute little shoulder bag. $13.99, amazon.com