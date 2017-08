How Abbey Lee Kershaw Went From Runway Queen To Hollywood Ingenue

Back in 2008, you couldn't attend a fashion show without catching a glimpse of the long-legged gait of Abbey Lee Kershaw . Just arrived from Melbourne, Australia , that blonde-haired, blue-eyed beauty quickly took the fashion world by storm with her steely gaze and chiseled cheekbones. After five years as one of the industry's most in-demand models, Kershaw transitioned from the runway to the big screen, setting her sights on Hollywood . In doing so, Kershaw let her own unique sense of fashion shine as she began to frequent movie premieres and film festivals. The actress quickly became known for her affinity for goth-like gowns and accessories, often topping off her ensembles with an oversized cross necklace. This weekend, Kershaw's face hits theaters once again, starring in The Dark Tower, alongside Matthew McConaughey and Idris Elba. Here, a look back at some of her best red carpet moments.