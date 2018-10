Have you really made it as an actress if you have not played some sort of witch on screen? Many of us grew up with Emma Watson as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter franchise, Tilda Swinton gave ice queen realness with her portrayal of the White Witch in The Chronicles of Narnia, and even Meryl Streep has stepped into the role of a singing witch in the 2014 film adaptation of Into the Woods. Witches have been all around us on screen for decades, and looking even further back into film and television history, our understanding of the sorceress archetype would be diminished without the addition of Elizabeth Montgomery as Samantha in Bewitched or Cher in The Witches of Eastwick. From the campy to the classic, or even just the straight up charming, these are some of our favorite portrayals of witches in popular culture from iconic Hollywood actresses.