The last time Sarah Burton Alexander McQueen 's creative director, headed to the orangery in Paris's Luxembourg Gardens, the designer transformed the space for a spring 2017 show that also served as an homage to the Shetland Isles, complete with a lumpy runway to mimic northern Scotland's rugged terrain. On Sunday, she returned for the label's first-ever menswear show in France, again with some rugs in tow—except this time, she'd transformed one of them into a coat. Still, the collection managed to have a polished feel; for every piece of rough selvedge denim and sweater that had clearly been handknit, there seemed to be a tailored blazer, an eyelet-adorned linen, and more than a few sleek, put-together, all-leather looks. Burton was again thinking about nature—just like Olivier Rousteing at Balmain , with his rare muted palette, seemed to be—and once again, she seemed to have pleased the peacocks of Paris Fashion Week. Get a closer look at the collection, here.