Spring 2018

Alexander McQueen's Sarah Burton Turned a Rug into a Coat for Spring 2018

The last time Sarah Burton, Alexander McQueen's creative director, headed to the orangery in Paris's Luxembourg Gardens, the designer transformed the space for a spring 2017 show that also served as an homage to the Shetland Isles, complete with a lumpy runway to mimic northern Scotland's rugged terrain. On Sunday, she returned for the label's first-ever menswear show in France, again with some rugs in tow—except this time, she'd transformed one of them into a coat. Still, the collection managed to have a polished feel; for every piece of rough selvedge denim and sweater that had clearly been handknit, there seemed to be a tailored blazer, an eyelet-adorned linen, and more than a few sleek, put-together, all-leather looks. Burton was again thinking about nature—just like Olivier Rousteing at Balmain, with his rare muted palette, seemed to be—and once again, she seemed to have pleased the peacocks of Paris Fashion Week. Get a closer look at the collection, here.
Inside the presentation of Alexander McQueen&#39;s spring/summer 2018 collection presented during Paris Men&#39;s Fashion Week.
Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Inside the presentation of Alexander McQueen's spring/summer 2018 collection presented during Paris Men's Fashion Week.

Photo by Nick Delieto for W Magazine.
Keywords

Alexander Mc QueenSarah BurtonParis Fashion WeekMenswearSpring 2018