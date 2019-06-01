Go Backstage With Pete Davidson, Kendall Jenner, and Kaia Gerber at Alexander Wang's Rockefeller Center Show

There's not many people that can get the fashion crowd to midtown on a Friday night—let alone a Summer Friday—but if anyone is going to make the trek worth the while, it's Alexander Wang. On Friday, Wang presented his latest collection—officially called Collection 1 2020—on the ice rink at Rockefeller Center, a fitting location for the designer's Americana-themed show. As an added bonus of showing at the iconic New York location, Wang stocked his audience up with all your favorite New York eats—hot dogs, candied nuts, halal, et al.—making for a pretty solid kick-off to the weekend. The people watching wasn't too shabby either, as models like Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, and runway virgin Pete Davidson hit the catwalk. Here, a closer look at the runway show.
