Pete Davidson Made His Runway Debut At Alexander Wang

Live from New York, Pete Davidson is a model now. The stand-up, actor and Saturday Night Live cast member walked in Friday's Alexander Wang "Collection1 2020" show, coincidentally held at the plaza at Rockefeller Center, just outside the building that houses the SNL offices and studios. And while it might have seemed like a random bit of stunt casting at first, once you think about it, it doesn't not make sense! Davidson is 25, tall, with pronounced cheekbones and an eclectic mix of tattoos; sounds like a model to us. In black sneakers, two-toned leather jeans, a white tank top and a backwards baseball cap, his look was somewhere between "leading man in the Sk8er boi remix video" and "guy your dad warned you about's funny best friend." And while he didn't crack a smile while on the runway (professional!), it's clear he had fun during rehearsals for the show.

The event was open to the public , with New Yorker's watching from the upper balcony while industry professionals sat front row on the lower level, leading to an instantly iconic image of Davidson and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. People reports that Davidson's appearance was met by "cheers from the Crowd," and Vogue noted the "audience’s surprise reaction," so it seems like the event went well. Also walking in the show, per Vogue, were modeling mainstays Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber and Binx Walton.

In addition to his work in comedy, Davidson is well-known for being the former fiancé of Ariana Grande and recent ex of Kate Beckinsale . He's also something of a style star in his own right, helping to pioneer the emergent Scumbro movement , an aesthetic that was mirrored on his well-gridded Instagram feed, which I can't show you because he just wiped it (again).

With SNL on hiatus through the summer, is modeling how Davidson will be filling his time? Truly, we can only hope. Now allow us to present your new phone background:

