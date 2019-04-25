After spreading their PDA around the country for the past three months, Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson have apparently broken up. A source close to the couple has confirmed that they’ve indeed ended their whirlwind romance —the Saturday Night Live cast member’s first since he and Ariana Grande ended their engagement last fall—though they’re still keeping in touch.

“They’re still friendly but are not on romantic terms,” a source told Entertainment Tonight , which echoed another recent report that they’ve “decided to slow things down.” According to that speculation, which comes from another source who spoke to People , “Pete and Kate got super serious very fast but they’ve decided to slow things down a bit.” The source also said, “They’re still dating as of now,” though the Entertainment Tonight update conflicts with that.

The couple haven’t been tracked together since one month ago, when Beckinsale invited Davidson to meet her parents at Nobu in Malibu and they were later seen making out in the back of a car. A few days later, Beckinsale spoke about what it was like to date Davidson, telling the Los Angeles Times , “I’m surprised by the interest. I’ve never been in this position before—never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief. It’s all quite shocking, and something to get used to. I think if you liked the person less, you would bow out of it. If that were the main thrust of the relationship, there would be a problem. But it’s not.”

Earlier that month, Davidson once again used his SNL platform to address his relationship. He turned their 20-year age difference into a joke, saying, “Apparently people have a crazy fascination with our age difference, but it doesn’t really bother us. But then again, I’m new to this. So if you have questions about a relationship with a big age difference, just ask Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Statham, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere…” Oh, well, at least Queer Eye ’s Antoni can now sleep peacefully knowing that the world will soon forget his instantly memed concern over their public make-out session at a hockey game.