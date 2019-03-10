What do we do with art made by serial predators? Pete Davidson launched himself into this fertile debate Saturday night during the “Weekend Update” segment of Saturday Night Live!, during which he weighed in on R. Kelly (listen to “Ignition (Remix),” but donate to charities supporting sexual assault survivors every time you do so), Michael Jackson, Kevin Spacey (maybe just don’t watch his movies), and the Catholic Church.

But after he got all that out of the way, with an assist by Colin Jost , he made a graceful segue into his preferred subject: his personal life. (Think, for example, of how many references to Ariana Grande made their way onto “Weekend Update” last year.)

“Anything else going on?” Jost asked Davidson in a clip from the show. Davidson smiles sheepishly. “No, I’m good, I don’t think so.”

“Not like a new girlfriend situation at all, Pete?” Jost continued to press. It’s only then, it appears, that Davidson remembers that he’s dating actress Kate Beckinsale , and actually, he has something to say about it.

“Oh, yeah. Oh, yeah. Apparently, people have a crazy fascination with our age difference,” Davidson said. “It doesn’t really bother us. But then again, I’m new to this”—dating someone two decades his senior, that is—“so if you have questions about relationships with a big age difference, just ask…”

Here, Davidson takes a massive gulp of breath in preparation for the list he’s about to reel off. An excerpted selection: Leonardo DiCaprio , Jason Statham, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere, Derek Jeter, Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford, Alec Baldwin, Sean Penn, Mick Jagger, Larry King (three times over), and, of course, Donald Trump. These guys have years of experience; Davidson has only been doing this a couple months. Reports of his blossoming relationship with Beckinsale first surfaced earlier this year; since then, they’ve been spotted getting dinner in Manhattan, leaving an awards show together, and making out in the front row of a basketball game—virtually a celebrity rite of passage. Davidson also recently acquired a new, massive tattoo —so they may have entered the inking stage of their relationship .