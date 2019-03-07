The unicorn trend peaked in 2016, but don't tell Pete Davidson that. The comedian just got a giant rendering of the magical creature on his arm, confirming that he has now entered into the tattoo phase of his new relationship with Kate Beckinsale.

While Davidson has yet to share whether his unicorn tattoo is a tribute to his rebound from Ariana Grande or something unrelated, it is definitely the result of whimsy. The tattoo is a disturbingly realistic portrayal of a muscular unicorn with its horn jutting out from Davidson's upper forearm. The first look at it — which, warning, is impossible to unsee — came via Davidson's tattoo artist, who shared photos from the work in action and the result afterwards on Instagram.

"Unicorn 🦄 on my dude Pete Davidson," his tattoo artist Ryan Mullins wrote in the caption, after explaining a photo of himself inking Davidson as "In action 📸 of me tattooing the homie Pete Davidson can’t wait to post the tattoo!"

Regardless of the inspiration behind the unicorn, should Davidson want to remove it in the future he will already know the drill. After his breakup with Ariana Grande, Davidson and Grande both went through the work to cover tattoos they had gotten for each other while in the relationship. For Davidson, that meant covering the French phrase “Mille Tendress,” which translates to “a million tendernesses,” from Breakfast at Tiffany's , one of Grande's favorite films. The pair had gotten identical ink, though Davidson later covered his with the word "CURSED." The world realized this when another of his tattoo artists shared a photo of recent ink he had gotten that consisted of the Tootsie Pop owl. Davidson and Grande also covered up a few other tattoos they had gotten with each other, including a set of rabbit ears, which he appropriately turned into a black heart.

Ironically, one of Davidson's tattoos that he hasn't covered up is a reference to Ariana Grande's ex, Big Sean. When he was 17 years old, he got the words "swerve life" inked on his legs. "The Big Sean song that had that 'swerve' in it, we were like, that's gonna last forever," Davidson told Variety years later. But because life really is a circle, Grande has been linked to Big Sean again since her breakup with Davidson. If he's looking to cover up "Swerve Life," maybe Beckinsale will have an idea for a replacement.