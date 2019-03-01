After almost two months of persistent rumors about a budding relationship between them, the time has finally come to accept that Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale are an actual, bona fide couple. This development comes on the heels of yet another reported dinner date, this time at the Waverly Inn in New York City.

An unidentified "staffer" at The Cut reportedly saw Davidson and Beckinsale dining at the restaurant on Thursday evening. For the occasion, Beckinsale was wearing a "very good" ponytail and Davidson looked "goofy," but despite this seeming disparity, the duo nonetheless came across as "very cute," per the eyewitness. This date marks at least the third public outing for the pair—not to mention their private hangouts, nor the multiple allusions they've made to one another throughout this time—which seems like a consistent enough stream of rendezvous to officially push Davidson and Beckinsale into full-blown celebrity couple territory.

Reports of their relationship first surfaced in early January, when a witness told Page Six they spent a considerable amount of time together at Netflix's Golden Globes afterparty. "They were being very flirty together, they were sitting very close on the outside patio seating," the source said. "Kate had her hand on his knee, and she kept laughing at all his jokes." A few weeks later, at the beginning of February, Beckinsale reportedly attended the SNL star's standup show at the Largo at the Coronet comedy club in West Hollywood, California, after which they were photographed leaving the club together , hand in hand.

When asked directly about the nature of their relationship, neither Davidson nor Beckinsale has denied the speculation. When a brazen stranger commented, "Dear heavens, Kate. Not Pete Davidson" on a throwback photo the actress shared on Instagram shortly after the Globes, Beckinsale coolly replied , "no that's my mother. Easy mistake." More recently, yet another Internet troll chose one of Beckinsale's selfies under which to share their two cents, writing, "Disappointed in your dating choices," to which she shot back , "Fairly let down by your wonky beard but thought possibly rude to say."

Davidson, for his part, has been more direct. During one of his mid-January shows, a heckler reportedly shouted out "Kate Beckinsale!" In response, as a source told Us Weekly , the comedian "smiled sheepishly and said, 'Yes.'" A confusing response to the name of your rumored girlfriend, to be sure, but still not a denial!

Related: Pete Davidson Responds to "Thank U, Next" in NYE Comedy Set