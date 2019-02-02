When an unidentified witness reported spotting actor Kate Beckinsale and comedian Pete Davidson “being very flirty together ” at an afterparty for the Golden Globes last month, it immediately prompted speculation that Davidson had officially moved on from his high-profile split from Ariana Grande. Dating rumors persisted when a heckler at a recent stand up show by Davidson shouted Beckinsale’s name and, per Us Weekly, Davidson “smiled sheepishly and said ‘yes’” before proceeding with his set. An Instagram user commented , “Dear heavens, Kate. Not Pete Davidson,” on a throwback photo Beckinsale had posted of her mom; instead of disengaging, she took the time to reply, “No that’s my mother. Easy mistake.”

All these breadcrumbs have led us to our current situation: Beckinsale and Davidson, holding hands, exiting a club where Davidson had just wrapped up a comedy show. Davidson performed at the Largo at the Coronet in West Hollywood, California, recycling, per People magazine , some of the material from his January show in Tarrytown, Connecticut.

Some of that material, naturally, involves his very high-profile relationship with Ariana Grande , to whom he was engaged for a little while last year before they called off their relationship , at which point she released “Thank U, Next." Grande has been in the process of scrubbing the tattoos she acquired over the course of her relationship, while Davidson has sought catharsis in jokes about how “everything is huge to her .”

An anonymous source told People that after the show, where they were photographed hand-in-hand getting into the same getaway car (Davidson with a lollipop in his mouth), they arrived at his hotel in nearby Santa Monica, still holding hands. “Kate looked gorgeous,” the source added. (A source also refuted a previous report that Davidson and Beckinsale had left the Golden Globes party together, though.) Maybe it’s nothing, maybe it’s something, but in any case, we wish them the best.