Alicia Vikander Can Do No Wrong on the Red Carpet

From her simple press tour looks to that show-stopping yellow Louis Vuitton ballgown she wore to take home Best Supporting Actress at the Academy Awards, it seems that the Swedish actress Alicia Vikander can do no wrong on the red carpet. Case in point: her most recent outings in support of Tomb Raider. Over the past few weeks, Vikander has shown mastery over everything from sweet, lace dresses by Altuzarra to dramatic, futuristic gowns by Louis Vuitton—truly an impressive feat. Here, a look back at some of Vikander's best style moments, as well as the highlights from her recent press tour.
In Adeam, on Seth Meyers.
Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
1/19

Alicia Vikander in Adeam on Late Night with Seth Meyers

GC Images
2/19

In Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, in Manhattan

Alicia Vikander in Preen by Thornton Bregazzi in New York, New York, July 2016.

GC Images
3/19

In Rosetta Getty, heading to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Alicia Vikander in Rosetta Getty heading to a taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York, New York, July 2016.

Photo by Getty Images.
4/19

In Alex Eagle, at a Berlin photocall for Jason Bourne.

Alicia Vikander in Alex Eagle at a photocall for Jason Bourne in Berlin, Germany, July 2016.

WireImage
5/19

In Louis Vuitton, at the Seoul premiere of Jason Bourne.

Alicia Vikander in Louis Vuitton at the premiere of Jason Bourne in Seoul, South Korea, July 2016.

FilmMagic
6/19

In Louis Vuitton, at the UK premiere of Jason Bourne.

Alicia Vikander in Louis Vuitton at the premiere of Jason Bourne in London, England, July 2016.

WireImage
7/19

In Louis Vuitton, at the Paris premiere of Jason Bourne.

Alicia Vikander in Louis Vuitton at the premiere of Jason Bourne in Paris, France, July 2016.

Europa Press via Getty Images
8/19

In Proenza Schouler, at a photocall for Jason Bourne in Madrid.

Alicia Vikander in Proenza Schouler at a photocall for Jason Bourne in Madrid, Spain, July 2016.

FilmMagic
9/19

In Louis Vuitton, at the Las Vegas premiere of Jason Bourne.

Alicia Vikander in Louis Vuitton at the premiere of Jason Bourne in Las Vegas, Nevada, July 2016.

Getty Images
10/19

In Céline, at the Seoul press conference for Jason Bourne.

Alicia Vikander in Céline at the press conference for Jason Bourne in Seoul, South Korea, July 2016.

Getty Images
11/19

In Rodarte, at the Australian premiere of Jason Bourne.

Alicia Vikander in Rodarte at the premiere of Jason Bourne in Sydney, Australia, July 2016. Photo by Getty Images.

Getty Images
12/19

In Louis Vuitton, at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2017 show.

Alicia Vikander in Louis Vuitton at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2017 presentation in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 2016.

WireImage
13/19

In Louis Vuitton with Nicolas Ghesquière, at the 2016 Met Gala.

Alicia Vikander, in Louis Vuitton, with Nicolas Ghesquière at the Met Gala in New York, New York, May 2016.

GC Images
14/19

In Louis Vuitton, in Paris.

Alicia Vikander in Louis Vuitton at a dinner for the brand in Paris, France, March 2016.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
15/19

Alicia Vikander at the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

Victor Chavez
16/19

Alicia Vikander attends the "Tomb Raider" Mexico City Premiere at Oasis Coyoacan on March 10, 2018 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Victor Chavez/Getty Images)

Matthias Nareyek
17/19

Alicia Vikander poses during the 'Tomb Raider' photo call at Pergamon Museum on March 2, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images)

Mike Marsland
18/19

Alicia Vikander attends the European premiere of 'Tomb Raider' at Vue West End on March 6, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
19/19

Alicia Vikander attends the Los Angeles Premiere of 'Tomb Raider' at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on March 12, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

