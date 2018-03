From her simple press tour looks to that show-stopping yellow Louis Vuitton ballgown she wore to take home Best Supporting Actress at the Academy Awards, it seems that the Swedish actress Alicia Vikander can do no wrong on the red carpet. Case in point: her most recent outings in support of Tomb Raider . Over the past few weeks, Vikander has shown mastery over everything from sweet, lace dresses by Altuzarra to dramatic, futuristic gowns by Louis Vuitton —truly an impressive feat. Here, a look back at some of Vikander's best style moments, as well as the highlights from her recent press tour.