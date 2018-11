Believe it or not, obsessive fashion shoppers can thrive on Amazon . But it's such a behemoth, even those who swear by their Prime accounts may not have the stamina to dig for the best of fashion in the enormous e-retailer's warehouses. We don't blame you—it's a jungle out there. This Black Friday, W has done the digging for you, and we've curated the 12 most surprisingly chic designer items on Amazon. From holiday gift ideas to splurges for yourself. There are so many goodies on the site to choose from. who knew you could find a bevy of up-and-coming accessory designers through Amazon? Pick up kitten heels from Yuul Yie, western-style boots from Dorateymur, and party-ready bags from Clare V. and Parisa Wang. Here's to discovering the latest and greatest fashion from Amazon, and shopping for yourself, and for the holidays, from your couch. Just starting your holiday shopping? Check out all of W's ultimate gift guides, here