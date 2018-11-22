Gift Guide

Best of Amazon Fashion: 12 Surprisingly Chic Shoes, Bags, and Jewelry to Buy on Cyber Monday

Believe it or not, obsessive fashion shoppers can thrive on Amazon. But it's such a behemoth, even those who swear by their Prime accounts may not have the stamina to dig for the best of fashion in the enormous e-retailer's warehouses. We don't blame you—it's a jungle out there. This Black Friday, W has done the digging for you, and we've curated the 12 most surprisingly chic designer items on Amazon. From holiday gift ideas to splurges for yourself. There are so many goodies on the site to choose from. who knew you could find a bevy of up-and-coming accessory designers through Amazon? Pick up kitten heels from Yuul Yie, western-style boots from Dorateymur, and party-ready bags from Clare V. and Parisa Wang. Here's to discovering the latest and greatest fashion from Amazon, and shopping for yourself, and for the holidays, from your couch. Just starting your holiday shopping? Check out all of W's ultimate gift guides, here.
Yuul Yie
Yuul Yie

These kitten-heel sculptural shoes will easily become your holiday cocktail party go-tos if you scoop them up this Cyber Monday from Amazon.

Buy now: Yuul Yie shoes, $390, amazon.com.

Hat Attack

Get the French-girl look this Cyber Monday with a classic Hat Attack beret, in charming burgundy wool.

Buy now: Hat Attack beret, $30, amazon.com.

Clare V.

This python-textured belt bag is a super-luxe Cyber Monday steal from Clare V. Where tucked through your belt loops, or across the body for a street style-inspired take on the trend.

Buy now: Clare V bag, $275 amazon.com.

Baggu

An honorable New Year’s Resolution is to make your daily actions more sustainable. Do so with this fun constellation print Baggu bag.

Buy now: Baggu bag, $14 amazon.com.

Dorateymur

Go west with these kitchy Dorateymur white cowboy-inspired boots. Western boots have never felt so fresh.

Buy now: Dorateymur boots, $392, amazon.com.

Dannijo

These sparklers from sister duo Dannijo will certainly help you stand out in the crowd. Treat yourself to a pair, then pick up a set for your BFF.

Buy now: Dannijo earrings, $87, amazon.com.

Little Liffner

One of our favorite new contemporary brands, Little Liffner, creates thoughtful bags that can easily take you from the office to that hyped holiday event.

Buy now: Little Liffner bag, $445 amazon.com.

Jennifer Behr

The scrunchie is officially back and better than ever, especially in refined fabrications like holiday-appropriate velvet and rich leather.

Buy now: Jennifer Behr scrunchie, $175, amazon.com.

Parisa Wang

This bracelet bag, by up-and-coming designer Parisa Wang, is a thoughtful bag shape that will be an instant update to any girl’s closet.

Buy now: Parisa Wang bag, $295 amazon.com.

Rag & Bone

Most of us do not wish to face the harsh realities, but the post-holiday gloom is bound to bring winter's worst snowstorms and polar vortexes. These Rag & Bone black lace-up boots are chic enough to wear to the office, yet tough enough to take on the slushy streets.

Buy now: Rag & Bone boots, $295, amazon.com.

Michael Kors

This Michael Kors watch is a great holiday gift for your friends, sisters, or mom. The rose gold feels extra festive.

Buy now: Michael Kors watch, amazon.com.

Ray Ban

There will always be someone on your holiday shopping list who needs a classic pair of sunglasses. There is a ton to choose from on Amazon—from up-and-coming labels like Roberi & Fraud to solid standbys like Ray Ban—so there's sure to be something for literally everyone.

Buy now: Ray Ban sunglasses, $153, amazon.com.

