Best of Amazon Fashion: 13 of the Summer’s Hottest Shoes, Bags, and Jewels—just in time for Prime Day

Just when you thought you couldn’t rely on Amazon more, we found 13 surprising, sartorial steals to snap up on Prime Day. From beachwear to night out must-haves, there are goodies suited for all your summer adventures. Pick up up a tie-dye hat from C.C.—in that coveted bucket shape that continues to be one of the season’s greatest hits—or a classic pair of frames by eyewear icon Alain Mikli. Discover new treasures, like Ariel Gordon’s delicate gold anklet, or stock up on longtime favorites, like Repetto ballet flats, from the comfort of your couch. Happy shopping!
*** Local Caption *** Jean Campbell;
Photograph & Styled by Venetia Scott.
1/13
2/13

Ariel Gordon

This delicate gold anklet by Ariel Gordon is a go-to finishing touch for any summer ensemble. With its chic simplicity, it’s one item you should not skip out on this Amazon Prime Day.

Buy now: Ariel Gordon anklet, $170, amazon.com.

3/13

C.C bucket

Tie-dye continues to be the summer’s greatest hit, so what better way to channel the fad than with C.C’s multi-colored bucket hat. Here to shield you from the sun and a sure-fire conversation starter, this topper guarantees a spot in your Amazon Prime Day basket.

Buy now: C.C bucket hat, $16, amazon.com.

4/13

Soludos

These Cadiz style sandals from Soludos are begging to be included on your next vacation. They’re subtle enough for a day of exploring and are the foundation you need for a night full of dancing.

Buy now: Soludos shoes, $116, amazon.com.

5/13

Dalix

Consider this canvas tote bag from Dalix your ticket into a chic weekend upstate or a sunny afternoon picnic in the park. It’s also large enough to fit all your summer needs - a sandy beach towel or bottle of rosé perhaps?

Buy now: DALIX tote bag, $22, amazon.com.

6/13

Jennifer Zeuner

Amazon is best at suiting your all basic needs. Case in point with these classic gold hoops by Jennifer Zeuner. They’re the perfect pairing for any summer party look.

Buy now: Jennifer Zeuner earrings, $154, amazon.com.

7/13

Havaianas

Shop the sandal of the season this Amazon Prime Day. Havaianas’ flip flop in orange adds a fluorescent flare.

Buy now: Havaianas flip flops, $24, amazon.com.

8/13

RingBuu

The 90’s barrette is officially back and more glam than ever, especially when encrusted in pearl.

Buy now: RingBuu barrette, $3, amazon.com.

9/13

Jaggar

On this Amazon Prime Day, opt for a different take on the summer wedge sandal with this pink PVC pair from JAGGAR.

Buy now: JAGGAR shoes, $160, amazon.com.

10/13

Jennifer Behr

Embrace the wild life this Amazon Prime Day with Jennifer Behr’s zebra printed, padded headband, a trend that ruled the Spring Runways.

Buy now: Jennifer Behr headband, $188, amazon.com.

11/13

Repetto

Get the French girl look this Amazon Prime Day with a classic Repetto black ballet flat, in an elegant soft black leather.

Buy now: Repetto shoes, $325, amazon.com

12/13

Sensi Studio

This hand woven straw bag from Sensi Studio is the ultimate summer steal this Amazon Prime Day. Adorned with bamboo handles, this tote attracts all the island feels.

Buy now: Sensi Studio bag, $180, amazon.com.

13/13

Shashi

HASHI’s ‘Charlotte’ necklace, which combines soft glass pearls and multicolored beading, will have you tasting the rainbow in style this Amazon Prime Day.

Buy now: SHASHI necklace, $64, amazon.com.

W may earn compensation on these sales through affiliate programs.