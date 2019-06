If you need summer vacation inspiration, look no further than the Instagram account of Kourtney Kardashian , who recently chronicled her trip to Bali , and included plenty of snapshots of her daughter, Penelope Disick, enjoying the sun. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, on the other hand, took a trip to an elephant sanctuary to pet some wild animals in the middle of their Bali vacation (which brought one of those little-seen expressions known as a smile to West's face), and Chris Hemsworth made history in Indonesia with the Men In Black: International press tour. And of course, taking a trip to Bali isn't only just now becoming a trend. For years it has been a hot spot for celebrities, many of whom choose to back year after year for a tropical dose of relaxation. Just last year, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend brought both of their babies to Bali , and the Beckhams ventured to Indonesia for their third family trip in a single summer (both families narrowly missed an earthquake that took place nearby at the time of their vacations). Here, a look at all of the celebrities turning Bali into a destination worth getting excited about this summer.