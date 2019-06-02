Kanye West and Kim Kardashian posed with elephants at a sanctuary during their April 2019 vacation in Bali.
Kourtney Kardashian shared her April 2019 Bali travel diary, featuring her daughter Penelope Disick.
Chris Hemsworth attended the Men in Black: International press tour in Bali in May 2019. According to Hemsworth's post on Instagram, it was "the first time ever for a major studio to bring cast for film promotion to Indonesia."
Kristen Crawley and Don Crawley celebrated their five year anniversary and vow renewal in Bali in May 2019.
Tom Holland brought another major studio film press tour to Indonesia in May 2019, and celebrated the fans of Spider-Man: Far From Home on Instagram.
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen brought their daughter Luna (and newborn son, Miles) to Bali last summer for a family vacation.
Brody Jenner married Kaitlynn Carter in Bali last summer, and shared the whole celebration on Instagram in June 2018.
Cleopatra Coleman shared a closeup from her Bali vacation in October 2018.
The Beckhams had their third family vacation of the summer in Bali last August, but only Romeo Beckham did the most with sharing photos of the trip on Instagram.
Paris Hilton, a frequent Bali visitor, shared photos from her Bali vacation in February 2019.