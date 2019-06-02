Destination on Instagram

Bali Brings Out the Best in Kanye West, Chris Hemsworth, and Kourtney Kardashian

If you need summer vacation inspiration, look no further than the Instagram account of Kourtney Kardashian, who recently chronicled her trip to Bali, and included plenty of snapshots of her daughter, Penelope Disick, enjoying the sun. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, on the other hand, took a trip to an elephant sanctuary to pet some wild animals in the middle of their Bali vacation (which brought one of those little-seen expressions known as a smile to West's face), and Chris Hemsworth made history in Indonesia with the Men In Black: International press tour. And of course, taking a trip to Bali isn't only just now becoming a trend. For years it has been a hot spot for celebrities, many of whom choose to back year after year for a tropical dose of relaxation. Just last year, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend brought both of their babies to Bali, and the Beckhams ventured to Indonesia for their third family trip in a single summer (both families narrowly missed an earthquake that took place nearby at the time of their vacations). Here, a look at all of the celebrities turning Bali into a destination worth getting excited about this summer.
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian posed with elephants at a sanctuary during their April 2019 vacation in Bali.
Photo by @kimkardashian.
1/10

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian posed with elephants at a sanctuary during their April 2019 vacation in Bali.

Photo by @kourtneykardash
2/10

Kourtney Kardashian shared her April 2019 Bali travel diary, featuring her daughter Penelope Disick.

Photo by @chrishemsworth.
3/10

Chris Hemsworth attended the Men in Black: International press tour in Bali in May 2019. According to Hemsworth's post on Instagram, it was "the first time ever for a major studio to bring cast for film promotion to Indonesia."

Photo by @kristennoelcrawley.
4/10

Kristen Crawley and Don Crawley celebrated their five year anniversary and vow renewal in Bali in May 2019.

Photo by @tomholland.
5/10

Tom Holland brought another major studio film press tour to Indonesia in May 2019, and celebrated the fans of Spider-Man: Far From Home on Instagram.

Photo by @johnlegend.
6/10

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen brought their daughter Luna (and newborn son, Miles) to Bali last summer for a family vacation.

Photo by @brodyjenner.
7/10

Brody Jenner married Kaitlynn Carter in Bali last summer, and shared the whole celebration on Instagram in June 2018.

Photo by @cleopatracoleman.
8/10

Cleopatra Coleman shared a closeup from her Bali vacation in October 2018.

Photo by @romeobeckham.
9/10

The Beckhams had their third family vacation of the summer in Bali last August, but only Romeo Beckham did the most with sharing photos of the trip on Instagram.

Photo by @parishilton.
10/10

Paris Hilton, a frequent Bali visitor, shared photos from her Bali vacation in February 2019.

Keywords

BaliDestination On Instagram