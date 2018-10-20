Andy Warhol, Detail from Contact Sheet [Photo shoot with Andy Warhol with shadow], 1986. Featured in the exhibition "Contact Warhol: Photography Without End," on view at Stanford University’s Cantor Arts Center through January 2019.
Andy Warhol, Detail from Contact Sheet [Jean-Michel Basquiat photo shoot for Polaroid portrait; Andy Warhol, Bruno Bischofberger], 1982. Featured in the exhibition "Contact Warhol: Photography Without End," on view at Stanford University’s Cantor Arts Center through January 2019.
Andy Warhol, Detail from Contact Sheet [Two male models posing, used as the poster image for Rainer Werner Fassbinder’s film Querelle*]*, 1982. Featured in the exhibition "Contact Warhol: Photography Without End," on view at Stanford University’s Cantor Arts Center through January 2019.
Andy Warhol, Detail from Contact Sheet [Debbie Harry portrait photo shoot], 1980. Featured in the exhibition "Contact Warhol: Photography Without End," on view at Stanford University’s Cantor Arts Center through January 2019.
Andy Warhol, Detail from Contact Sheet [Andy Warhol, Bianca Jagger, Halston, Diane de Beauvau, Bethann Hardison in the back of a limousine], 1976. Featured in the exhibition "Contact Warhol: Photography Without End," on view at Stanford University’s Cantor Arts Center through January 2019.
Andy Warhol, Contact Sheet [Photo shoot with Keith Haring and boyfriend Juan Dubose], 1983. Featured in the exhibition "Contact Warhol: Photography Without End," on view at Stanford University’s Cantor Arts Center through January 2019.
Andy Warhol, Detail from Contact Sheet [Self-Portrait in Drag photo shoot], 1981. Featured in the exhibition "Contact Warhol: Photography Without End," on view at Stanford University’s Cantor Arts Center through January 2019.
Andy Warhol, Negative [of John Sex with snakeat Christopher Makos’ studio and on the street], 1983. Featured in the exhibition "Contact Warhol: Photography Without End," on view at Stanford University’s Cantor Arts Center through January 2019.
Andy Warhol, Detail from Contact Sheet [photo shoot with Liza Minnelli and Victor Hugo, John Lennon], 1978. Featured in the exhibition "Contact Warhol: Photography Without End," on view at Stanford University’s Cantor Arts Center through January 2019.
Andy Warhol, Detail from Contact Sheet [New Year's Eve party at River Café with woman in Marie Antoinette mask, Benjamin Liu and Larissa, Michael Musto, Tama Janowitz, Paige Powell, Ron Galella], 1987. Featured in the exhibition "Contact Warhol: Photography Without End," on view at Stanford University’s Cantor Arts Center through January 2019.