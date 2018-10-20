Eye Candy

Never-Before-Seen Andy Warhol Photos of the Artist Himself, and Friends Like Debbie Harry and Liza Minelli

If you've ever wondered what Andy Warhol's camera roll would have looked like, you're in luck: the artist was such a strong habit of documenting his daily life that, from 1976 until his untimely death in 1987, he took no less than 130,000 photos. It's only now, though, that those images are finally seeing the light of day, thanks to the three years of work that Stanford University's Cantor Arts Center put in to reviewing and digitizing 3,600 of his contact sheets. A selection of their findings, which is on display at Stanford in the exhibition "Contact Warhol: Photography Without End" through January 2019, proves just how much gold there was to be uncovered: amongst those hiding in the gelatin were none other than Debbie Harry, Liza Minelli, Bianca Jagger, Keith Haring, and, of course, Jean-Michel Basquiat, not to mention a handful of other '70s and '80s fixtures. Travel back in time with them all, plus Haring's shirtless boyfriend, here.
Negatives of Andy Warhol.
© The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc.
1/11

Andy Warhol, Detail from Contact Sheet [Photo shoot with Andy Warhol with shadow], 1986. Featured in the exhibition "Contact Warhol: Photography Without End," on view at Stanford University’s Cantor Arts Center through January 2019.

© The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc.
2/11

Andy Warhol, Detail from Contact Sheet [Jean-Michel Basquiat photo shoot for Polaroid portrait; Andy Warhol, Bruno Bischofberger], 1982. Featured in the exhibition "Contact Warhol: Photography Without End," on view at Stanford University’s Cantor Arts Center through January 2019.

© The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc.
3/11

Andy Warhol, Detail from Contact Sheet [Two male models posing, used as the poster image for Rainer Werner Fassbinder’s film Querelle*]*, 1982. Featured in the exhibition "Contact Warhol: Photography Without End," on view at Stanford University’s Cantor Arts Center through January 2019.

© The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc.
4/11

Andy Warhol, Detail from Contact Sheet [Debbie Harry portrait photo shoot], 1980. Featured in the exhibition "Contact Warhol: Photography Without End," on view at Stanford University’s Cantor Arts Center through January 2019.

© The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc.
5/11

Andy Warhol, Detail from Contact Sheet [Andy Warhol, Bianca Jagger, Halston, Diane de Beauvau, Bethann Hardison in the back of a limousine], 1976. Featured in the exhibition "Contact Warhol: Photography Without End," on view at Stanford University’s Cantor Arts Center through January 2019.

© The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc.
6/11

Andy Warhol, Contact Sheet [Photo shoot with Keith Haring and boyfriend Juan Dubose], 1983. Featured in the exhibition "Contact Warhol: Photography Without End," on view at Stanford University’s Cantor Arts Center through January 2019.

© The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc.
7/11

Andy Warhol, Contact Sheet [Photo shoot with Keith Haring and boyfriend Juan Dubose], 1983. Featured in the exhibition "Contact Warhol: Photography Without End," on view at Stanford University’s Cantor Arts Center through January 2019.

© The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc.
8/11

Andy Warhol, Detail from Contact Sheet [Self-Portrait in Drag photo shoot], 1981. Featured in the exhibition "Contact Warhol: Photography Without End," on view at Stanford University’s Cantor Arts Center through January 2019.

© The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc.
9/11

Andy Warhol, Negative [of John Sex with snakeat Christopher Makos’ studio and on the street], 1983. Featured in the exhibition "Contact Warhol: Photography Without End," on view at Stanford University’s Cantor Arts Center through January 2019.

© The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc.
10/11

Andy Warhol, Detail from Contact Sheet [photo shoot with Liza Minnelli and Victor Hugo, John Lennon], 1978. Featured in the exhibition "Contact Warhol: Photography Without End," on view at Stanford University’s Cantor Arts Center through January 2019.

© The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc.
11/11

Andy Warhol, Detail from Contact Sheet [New Year's Eve party at River Café with woman in Marie Antoinette mask, Benjamin Liu and Larissa, Michael Musto, Tama Janowitz, Paige Powell, Ron Galella], 1987. Featured in the exhibition "Contact Warhol: Photography Without End," on view at Stanford University’s Cantor Arts Center through January 2019.

Keywords

Andy WarholEye Candy