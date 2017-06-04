Angelina Jolie's Fearless Beauty Through the Years

This buzz showed off Jolie’s bee-stung lips and high cheekbones.
Angelina Jolie at the premiere of Playing God in New York, New York, October 1997. Photo by Getty Images.
Going blonde for the actress turned out to be a temporary affair.
Angelina Jolie at the Screen Actors Guild awards in Los Angeles, California, March 1999. Photo by Getty Images.
A bit of self tanner, and some soft curls were the first steps towards a grown-up look.
Angelina Jolie at the premiere of Original Sin in Los Angeles, California, July 2001. Photo by Getty Images.
A light tan and some side-swept bangs was a soft red carpet look.
Angelina Jolie at the premiere of Beyond Borders in New York, New York, October 2003. Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage.
Long, pulled back hair and a smokey eye have become her signature look.
Angelina Jolie at the premiere of Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow in Hollywood, California, September 2004. Photo by Getty Images.
The actress' signature hairdo pairs nicely with a matte lip.
Angelina Jolie at the premiere of Mr. and Mrs. Smith in Los Angeles, California, June 2005. Photo by Getty Images.
Angelina Jolie wore her brown hair in a teased half-up do in 2007.
Angelina Jolie looked classic and glamorous at the 81st Academy Awards in 2009.
Jolie wore soft, full bangs at the Salt premiere in London, England, August 2010. Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images.
An undone soft blowout and some glossy red lips made for a glamorous moment.
Angelina Jolie at the 84th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 2012. Photo by Joe Klamar/AFP/Getty Images.
Angelina Jolie in 25-carat diamond stud earrings at the 2012 Golden Globes.
A sleek ponytail let her razor sharp cheekbones be the star.
Maleficent in Hollywood, California, May 2014. Photo by Getty Images.
2016 just might be the year of Angelina Jolie. The actress has never looked prettier, or more her self. Bravo!
Angelina Jolie at the premiere of Kung Fu Panda 3 in Hollywood, California, January 2016. Photo by Getty Images.
Actress Angelina Jolie wore her hair in bouncy curls to the 14th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2008 in Los Angeles, California.