Halloween

Angelina Jolie Characters Make the Perfect Halloween Costumes

The sequel to Maleficent hit theaters on Friday, bringing an ideal Halloween costume idea along with it. If you don't feel like saddling yourself with pairs of both horns and wings, though, there are plenty other ways to channel Angelina Jolie on Hallow's Eve. Of course, there's the obvious: Lara Croft. But Jolie's cinematic deep cuts will likely get you the most inspired. That's especially true, in fact, if you don't have Jolie's long brown locks. For blondes, there's Jolie in Girl, Interrupted and Life or Something Like It; for those with bangs or pixie cuts, there's Jolie in Hackers and Salt, respectively. As for the clothes, the options range from risqué—fishnets and a latex minidress, à la Mr. and Mrs. Smith—to modest chic, with brown furs and a cloche hat, à la Changeling. Find all the inspiration you need, here.
Angelina Jolie as Kate in Hackers
Angelina Jolie as Kate in Hackers, 1995. Photo courtesy of United Artists and Everett Collection.

Angelina Jolie as Amelia Donaghy in The Bone Collector, 1999. Photo courtesy of Universal and Everett Collection.

Angelina Jolie as Lisa in Girl, Interrupted, 1999. Photo courtesy of Columbia and Everett Collection.

Angelina Jolie as Mary Bell in Pushing Tin, 1999. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Fox and Everett Collection.

Angelina Jolie as Lara Croft in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, 2001. Photo courtesy of Paramount and IMDb.

Angelina Jolie as Lanie Kerrigan in Life or Something Like It, 2002. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Fox and Everett Collection.

Angelina Jolie as Lara Croft in Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life, 2003. Photo courtesy of Paramount and Everett Collection.

Angelina Jolie as Sarah Jordan in Beyond Borders, 2003. Photo courtesy of Paramount and Everett Collection.

Angelina Jolie as Jane Smith in Mr. and Mrs. Smith, 2005. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Fox and Everett Collection.

Angelina Jolie as Jane Smith in Mr. and Mrs. Smith, 2005. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Fox and IMDb.

Angelina Jolie as Margaret 'Clover' Russell in The Good Shepherd, 2006. Photo courtesy of Universal and Everett Collection.

Angelina Jolie as Grendel's Mother in Beowulf, 2007. Photo courtesy of Paramount and Everett Collection.

Angelina Jolie as Christine Collins in Changeling, 2008. Photo courtesy of Universal and Everett Collection

Angelina Jolie as Evelyn Salt in Salt, 2010. Photo courtesy of Columbia Pictures and Everett Collection.

Angelina Jolie as Vanessa in By the Sea, 2015. Photo courtesy of Universal Pictures and Everett Collection.

Angelina Jolie as Maleficent in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, 2019. Photo courtesy of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures and Everett Collection.

