Angelina Jolie Characters Make the Perfect Halloween Costumes

The sequel to Maleficent hit theaters on Friday, bringing an ideal Halloween costume idea along with it. If you don't feel like saddling yourself with pairs of both horns and wings, though, there are plenty other ways to channel Angelina Jolie on Hallow's Eve. Of course, there's the obvious: Lara Croft. But Jolie's cinematic deep cuts will likely get you the most inspired. That's especially true, in fact, if you don't have Jolie's long brown locks. For blondes, there's Jolie in Girl, Interrupted and Life or Something Like It; for those with bangs or pixie cuts, there's Jolie in Hackers and Salt, respectively. As for the clothes, the options range from risqué—fishnets and a latex minidress, à la Mr. and Mrs. Smith—to modest chic, with brown furs and a cloche hat, à la Changeling. Find all the inspiration you need, here.