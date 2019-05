See Supermodel Anna Ewers Take On Modern Power Dressing

The notion of power dressing can often conjure one image: that classic '80s business woman, all matching suit-skirts with shoulder pads, and the big hair to match. But while that time has come and gone, the need for women feel the like their ultimate, powerful self in their clothes has only grown. Enter this year's latest update on the power suit: chic, fashion-forward pants that make a statement. Whether loose and slouchy or tailored and trim, there is a pair of pants out there for every woman that will make you look and feel like the force that you are. Here, model Anna Ewers models the best of the season.