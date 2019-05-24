See Supermodel Anna Ewers Take On Modern Power Dressing

The notion of power dressing can often conjure one image: that classic '80s business woman, all matching suit-skirts with shoulder pads, and the big hair to match. But while that time has come and gone, the need for women feel the like their ultimate, powerful self in their clothes has only grown. Enter this year's latest update on the power suit: chic, fashion-forward pants that make a statement. Whether loose and slouchy or tailored and trim, there is a pair of pants out there for every woman that will make you look and feel like the force that you are. Here, model Anna Ewers models the best of the season.
Giorgio Armani blazer and pants; Polo Ralph Lauren shirt; vintage harness and belt from Cenci Vintage, London; New &amp; Lingwood tie; Falke socks; Gina shoes.
Photograph by Mikael Jansson; Styled by Katie Grand.
Photograph by Mikael Jansson; Styled by Katie Grand.
Dior blazer; Tommy Hilfiger shirt; hat from Rellik, London. Beauty note: Go to extremes. The Pat McGrath Labs Mothership II: Sublime Eye Palette delivers high-impact pigment with a striking, sparkly finish.

Photograph by Mikael Jansson; Styled by Katie Grand.
Chanel jackets; Polo Ralph Lauren shirt; Salvatore Ferragamo pants and black belt; brown belt from Cenci Vintage, London; Dents gloves.

Photograph by Mikael Jansson; Styled by Katie Grand.
Holland and Holland shirt and pants; vintage corset from Rellik, London; vintage tie and belt from Cenci Vintage, London; Dents gloves; Coach 1941 shoes.

Photograph by Mikael Jansson; Styled by Katie Grand.
Coach 1941 sweater; Salvatore Ferragamo shirt; vintage corset from Rellik, London; vintage harness and pants from Cenci Vintage, London; Hillier Bartley tie; Falke socks; Miu Miu shoes.

Photograph by Mikael Jansson; Styled by Katie Grand.
Sonia Rykiel coat and shirt; Holland and Holland jumpsuit; Helmut Lang turtleneck; vintage boots from Cenci Vintage, London.

Photograph by Mikael Jansson; Styled by Katie Grand.
Veneta coat and dress; shirt from Cenci Vintage, London; Dior tie.

Photograph by Mikael Jansson; Styled by Katie Grand.
Charles Jeffrey Loverboy coat and skirt; belt from Cenci Vintage, London; Hermès scarf, belt bag, and bags; Coach 1941 boots; stylist’s own socks.

Photograph by Mikael Jansson; Styled by Katie Grand.
Roberto Cavalli dress; Coach 1941 sweater and shoes; vintage pants from Rellik, London; Holland and Holland belt; Falke socks.

Photograph by Mikael Jansson; Styled by Katie Grand. Produced by Anette Hedin at Day International; Production Manager: Samuel Aberg; Production Coordinator: Carolina Ohlson; Photography Assistants: Noah Beyene, Filip Alfvag, Harry Burner, Nathan Jenkins; Digital Technicians: Magnus Bergqvist, Thomas Jansson; Set Assistants: Saskia Wickins, Amy Murgatroyd; Fashion Assistants: Oliver Volquardsen; Production Assistants: Tom Felton, Richard Dowker; Tailor: Alison O’Brien. Hair by Eugene Souleiman for Wella Professionals at Streeters London; Makeup by Pat McGrath Labs; Manicure by Chisato Yamamoto at David Artists. Model: Anna Ewers at Women Management. Set design by Andy Hillman at Streeters London. Casting by Anita Bitton at the Establishment NY.
Salvatore Ferragamo jacket, cardigan, and pants; Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh shirt; belt from Cenci Vintage, London; Falke socks; Vivienne Westwood shoes.

