Cardi B, Paris Hilton, And Some Young Royals Touch Down At Art Basel Miami As the Party Scene Rages On

During the day, Art Basel Miami is all about seeing as much art as possible, but at night, that's when the scene really turns up with countless ragers to keep you going well into the early hours of the morning. And what is a party without a good celebrity sighting? This year, music, art, and Hollywood all collided at the many parties populating the week of the art fairs. Scott Disick and Sofia Rochie proved they are still going strong, making a joint appearance at DuJour and WellNEST's kickoff party at The Confidante. Plenty of fashion brands got in on the action, as well, with Gucci, Prada, Dior, and Oliver Peoples, all hosting their own fetes, drawing out the likes of Rita Ora, Chloe Wise, Sofia Boutella, and plenty of others. Here, go inside all of Art Basel Miami 2017's most star-studded parties.