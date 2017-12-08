Art Basel Miami

Cardi B, Paris Hilton, And Some Young Royals Touch Down At Art Basel Miami As the Party Scene Rages On

During the day, Art Basel Miami is all about seeing as much art as possible, but at night, that's when the scene really turns up with countless ragers to keep you going well into the early hours of the morning. And what is a party without a good celebrity sighting? This year, music, art, and Hollywood all collided at the many parties populating the week of the art fairs. Scott Disick and Sofia Rochie proved they are still going strong, making a joint appearance at DuJour and WellNEST's kickoff party at The Confidante. Plenty of fashion brands got in on the action, as well, with Gucci, Prada, Dior, and Oliver Peoples, all hosting their own fetes, drawing out the likes of Rita Ora, Chloe Wise, Sofia Boutella, and plenty of others. Here, go inside all of Art Basel Miami 2017's most star-studded parties.
Moschino Miami 2017 Party : with specialty cocktails provided by Tanqueray No. TEN
Samantha Deitch/BFA.com
1/31

Jeremy Scott and Cardi B attend the launch of the Moschino Gold Fresh Fragrance in Miami. Photo courtesy of BFA.

Samantha Deitch/BFA.com
2/31

Slick Woods attends the launch of the Moschino Gold Fresh Fragrance in Miami. Photo courtesy of BFA.

Samantha Deitch/BFA.com
3/31

Joan Smalls attends the launch of the Moschino Gold Fresh Fragrance in Miami. Photo courtesy of BFA.

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com
4/31

Brendan Fallis and Hannah Bronfman attend W magazine and Oliver Peoples celebrated the next wave of collectors in art, fashion, music and design, during Art Basel Miami Beach. Photo courtesy of BFA.

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com
5/31

Daniel Lommstrong and Chloe Wise attend W magazine and Oliver Peoples celebrated the next wave of collectors in art, fashion, music and design, during Art Basel Miami Beach. Photo courtesy of BFA.

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com
6/31

Mia Moretti attends attend W magazine and Oliver Peoples celebrated the next wave of collectors in art, fashion, music and design, during Art Basel Miami Beach. Photo courtesy of BFA.

Juan Patino
7/31

Lily Kwong attends "Tree of Life," a creative collaboration with St-Germain elderflower liqueur and The Faena Hotel. Photo by Juan Patino.

Patrick McMullan
8/31

Paris Hilton, Chris Zylka attend Galerie Gmurzynska Dinner in Honor of Jean Pigozz at Penthouse at the Faena Hotel Miami Beach, Miami Beach. Photo courtesy of PMC.

Hagop Kalaidjian/BFA.com
9/31

Ellie Goulding attends Perrier Jouet's Eden Ball. Photo courtesy of BFA.

Hagop Kalaidjian/BFA.com
10/31

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie attend Perrier Jouet's Eden Ball. Photo courtesy of BFA.

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com
11/31

Erin Foster, Karolina Kurkova, and Sara Foster attend goop, Craig Robins and Bumble celebrate the opening of goop GIFT Miami. Photo courtesy of BFA.

Andrew Toth
12/31

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie attend DuJour's Jason Binn And WellNEST Celebrate Miami Beach's Art Basel Kick-Off at The Confidante on December 6, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Dujour)

Angela Pham/BFA.com
13/31

Sita Abellan attends The Standard and ACLU celebrate SPEAK UP during Art Basel Miami 2017. Photo courtesy of The Standard.

14/31

Swizz Beatz attends the Saks Fifth Avenue and Bally cocktail party to celebrate "The Bally Collective Curated by Swizz Beatz". Photo courtesy of World Red Eye for Saks Fifth Avenue.

Hagop Kalaidjian/BFA.com
15/31

Laure Hériard Dubreuil and Sander Lak attend Sies Marjan, The Webster, and RxArt celebrate Walter Robinson. Photo courtesy of BFA.

Jared Siskin
16/31

Devonte Hynes attends the Gucci x Artsy dinner at Faena Hotel on December 6, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Jared Siskin
17/31

Chloe Wise attends the Gucci x Artsy dinner at Faena Hotel on December 6, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Jared Siskin
18/31

Diplo attends the Gucci x Artsy dinner at Faena Hotel on December 6, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Alexander Tamargo
19/31

Nicolas Ghesquiere attends Prada Double Club Miami, A Carsten Holler Project at Ice Palace Film Studios on December 6, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Prada)

Alexander Tamargo
20/31

Mia Moretti and Woodkid attend Prada Double Club Miami, A Carsten Holler Project at Ice Palace Film Studios on December 6, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Prada)

Alexander Tamargo
21/31

Anna Marie Reilly, guest, Caroline Vreeland, a guest, and Tiffany Lighty attend Prada Double Club Miami, A Carsten Holler Project at Ice Palace Film Studios on December 6. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Prada)

Dimitrios Kambouris
22/31

Jordan Barrett and Presley Gerber attend Chrome Hearts & Baccarat celebrate The Miami Design District with Jesse Jo Stark, Mary Anne Huntsman & The Miami Symphony Orchestra at Miami Design District Palm Court on December 5. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Chrome Hearts)

Jared Siskin
23/31

Colby Mugrabi attends the Prada Design District store opening at Prada Design District on December 5. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Prada)

Jared Siskin
24/31

Jaime King and Jean Campbell attend the Prada Design District store opening at Prada Design District on December 5. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Prada)

Alexander Tamargo
25/31

Ruby Aldridge attends the Prada Design District store opening at Prada Design District on December 5. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Prada)

Jared Siskin
26/31

Sofia Boutella attends the Prada Design District store opening at Prada Design District on December 5. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Prada)

Griffin Lipson/BFA.com
27/31

Rita Ora attends attends the Prada Design District store opening at Prada Design District on December 5, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Prada).

Madison McGaw/BFA.com
28/31

Caroline Vreeland attends he Miami Beach EDITION The Hole Gallery presented "Synaptic Fatigue/Dear in the Headlights'. Photo courtesy of BFA.

Jamie McCarthy
29/31

Adriana Lima, Karolina Kurkova, and Petra Nemcova attend Creatures Of The Night Late-Night Soiree Hosted By Chopard And Champagne Armand De Brignac at The Setai Miami Beach on December 5, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Champagne Armand De Brignac)

David X Prutting/BFA.com
30/31

A$AP Rocky attends Dior Homme, Laffanour Galerie Downtown and The Webster host a private dinner to celebrate the launch of Black Carpet & Art Basel. Photo courtesy of BFA.

David X Prutting/BFA.com
31/31

Kris Van Assche and Ricky Martin attend Dior Homme, Laffanour Galerie Downtown and The Webster host a private dinner to celebrate the launch of Black Carpet & Art Basel. Photo courtesy of BFA.

