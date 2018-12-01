Your 2018 Art Basel Mood Board Includes Nicki Minaj, Tilda Swinton, And Some Avant-Garde Fashion

Jessica Chastain photographed by George Condo for W Magazine, January 2013.
Nicki Minaj photographed by Francesco Vezzoli for W Magazine, November 2011.
Photograph by Inez and Vinoodh for W Magazine, January 2010.
Photograph by Tim Walker for W Magazine, Art Issue 2014/2015.
Photograph by Inez and Vinoodh for W Magazine, October 2009.
Photograph by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, September 2008.
Photograph by Tim Walker for W Magazine, The Art Issue 2014/2015.
Photograph by Roe Ethridge for W Magazine, January 2013.
Photograph by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine, August 2006.
Photograph by Tim Walker for W Magazine, The Art Issue 2014.
Photograph by Tim Walker for W Magazine, February 2015.
Raquel Zimmermann photographed by Willy Vanderperre for W Magazine, June/July 2014.
Tilda Swinton photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, The Art Issue 2018.
Photograph by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, November 2006.
Anna Ewers photographed by Ryan McGinley for W Magazine, April 2016.
Photograph by Craig McDean for W Magazine, October 2016.