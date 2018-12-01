Mood Board

Your 2018 Art Basel Mood Board Includes Nicki Minaj, Tilda Swinton, And Some Avant-Garde Fashion

This weekend, the art, fashion, and party scene from all around the world will converge down South for the annual Art Basel Miami art fair. This year, like those before it, are sure to bring down a conglomerate of the world's biggest celebrities and art world luminaries—a combination that W is no stranger to. Over the years, W has brought together some of our greatest living artists, like Yayoi Kusama, Tim Walker, and Mickalene Thomas, to transform our favorites singers, actors, and models. Here, in honor of this year's Art Basel Miami, we take a look back at some of the best fashion-meets-art moments in the pages of W.
Musings on a Muse
Jessica Chastain photographed by George Condo for W Magazine, January 2013.

Nicki Minaj photographed by Francesco Vezzoli for W Magazine, November 2011.

Photograph by Inez and Vinoodh for W Magazine, January 2010.

Photograph by Tim Walker for W Magazine, Art Issue 2014/2015.

Photograph by Inez and Vinoodh for W Magazine, October 2009.

Photograph by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, September 2008.

Photograph by Tim Walker for W Magazine, The Art Issue 2014/2015.

Photograph by Roe Ethridge for W Magazine, January 2013.

Photograph by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine, August 2006.

Photograph by Tim Walker for W Magazine, The Art Issue 2014.

Photograph by Tim Walker for W Magazine, February 2015.

Raquel Zimmermann photographed by Willy Vanderperre for W Magazine, June/July 2014.

Tilda Swinton photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, The Art Issue 2018.

Photograph by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, November 2006.

Anna Ewers photographed by Ryan McGinley for W Magazine, April 2016.

Photograph by Craig McDean for W Magazine, October 2016.

