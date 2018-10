If anyone thought for an instant that Swarovski was not the most sparkling company in all of the world, this week’s blowout bash in Austria would indeed prove them wrong. Deep in the Alps, Swarovski unveiled what they call Manufaktur, their shiny atelier for fashion designers, interior designers, and other professionals who wish to use their crystals in their creations. While the atelier itself is impressive (cutting machines operated by both human and robot, drawers and drawers of glass crystals in every color of the rainbow), the truly fun aspect of the Snøhetta -designed atelier was a series of Instagram-worthy rooms, creative directed by the color and sparkle devotee Giovanna Battaglia . Aptly named Crystal World, one featured thousands of crystals lining the walls of a mirrored room. Another was a sight and sound installation where crystal chandeliers lit up brilliantly at random thanks to dancing neon lights and strobes. Still another featured bedazzled elements from the Swarovski archives, including a microphone and custom sparkling swoosh Nikes. To top it off, Swarovski commissioned none other than Yayoi Kusama to create a piece of work using—you guessed it—Swarovski crystals and mirrors. To celebrate it all, Nadia Swarovski, Marcus Swarovski, and Battaglia invited friends like Peter Dundas, Olivier Theyskens, Mariacarla Boscono, and hundreds of other guests to an over-the-top gala, complete with hundreds of asymmetrically cut crystals dangling from the ceiling. For all things sparkly, see below. No Kira Kira necessary.