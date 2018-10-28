The welcoming entrance to the main floor of the Manufaktor. The colorful letters are created from blocks of glass before they are cut and polished into the Swarovski crystals we all know.
Models Mariacarla Boscono and Natasha Poly immersed in the Instagram-ready Crystal World at Swarovski headquarters.
Just a very small selection of the colors and shapes of crystals designers can play with when they visit the Manufaktor. Swarovski has collaborated with hundreds of designers - from Karl Lagerfeld to Anthony Vaccarello of Saint Laurent on last fall’s famous crystal encrusted over-the-knee boots.
One of the rooms curated by Swarovski Professional creative director Giovanna Battaglia, aptly named the Rainbow Room, featured crystal-encrusted products and collaborations from Swarovski’s archives
Decadent crystal chandeliers light up in another of the experiential rooms at Swarovski’s new atelier, Manufaktor.
The interior showroom space of Swarovski’s atelier for creative professionals.
Every office should have an inspirational quote in neon decorating the walls, and “Everything you want is on the other side of fear,” is the mantra of the Swarovski Manufaktor.
The new headquarters were designed by the Norwegian architects Snøhetta, and have a very modern feel for the storied company.
Not far from Swarovski headquarters is an all-sensory museum featuring numerous works of art, including a black crystal-encrusted Keith Haring piece, and one of the few original diamond dust Andy Warhols. The newest addition, however, is a stunning piece by Yayoi Kusama, dubbed the Chandelier of Grief.
After the official unveiling of Manufaktor, Swarovski’s guests headed to the original home of the founder, Daniel Swarovski, where Giovanna Battaglia had curated a party space filled with archive pieces, and imagery from the new Swarovski tome, Book of Dreams.
Little baubles created by Swarovski line a medicine cabinet in one of the rooms of the founder’s home at the cocktail reception.
After cocktails, it was on to dinner, where guests - many decked in crystal-embellished dresses - dined under shimmering crystals for the remainder of the evening.