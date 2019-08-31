The Best New Beauty Products This Month: Diamond Eyeshadow, Color Depositing Hair Masks, and More

Because who doesn't want Rihanna-approved brow? Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Brow MVP Ultra Fine Brow Pencil & Styler, $20, sephora.com
Hide the real amount of sleep you got last night with this brightening eye cream that will have you looking wide awake instantly. GLAMGLOW BRIGHTEYES™ Illuminating Anti-Fatigue Eye Cream, $39, sephora.com
Indulge your punk side with this color-depositing mask that hydrates hair while leaving a temporary hue. Moroccanoil Color Depositing Mask, $28, sephora.com
This ulta-pigmented lipstick also includes a hydrating element that keeps lips looking picture-perfect for hours on end. Dior Rouge Ultra Care Lipstick, $37, nordstrom.com
Ultra-luxe brand Clé de Peau has a brand new ultra-luxe skincare line called the Key Radiance Care Collection. Among the things that should be top of your list is this multi-faceted serum. Clé de Peau Beauté The Serum, $295, nordstrom.com
You may already have a drawer full of eyeshadow palettes, but surely you can find room for one that includes 100% certified authentic diamonds milled in. Lorac LUX Diamond Palette, $39, ulta.com
Put your REM-cycle into overdrive with this overnight mask that replenishes skin while you sleep. Sisley-Paris Velvet Sleeping Mask, $140, nordstrom.com
Gucci has introduced its first unisex, universal fragrance, with notes of Roman Chamomile and the exclusive Indian Coral Jasmine Nature Print, perfect for the man, woman, and Harry Styles in your life. Gucci Memoire D'Une Odeur , $120, macys.com
A new take on the traditional floral fragrance, this new eau de parfum contains notes of lavender and Moroccan orange blossom, bottled in a classically chic YSL design. YSL Libre Eau de Parfum Spray, $130, nordstrom.com