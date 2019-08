The Best New Beauty Products This Month: Diamond Eyeshadow, Color Depositing Hair Masks, and More

The beauty industry can be overwhelming. Seemingly every day, you hear about a new miracle acid that your skin absolutely has to have, or a just-released dry shampoo guaranteed to give you Victoria's Secret Angel waves. To block out all the unnecessary noise, we've narrowed down this month's new launches to just the must-haves—the ones you actually do need to know about. In July 2019, it was all about being yourself, from the launch of Gucci's first universally unisex fragrance (fronted by none other than Harry Styles ) to a rich hair mask that also allows you to temporarily dye your hair. Here, a look at the best new beauty from August 2019.