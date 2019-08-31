The Best New Beauty Products This Month: Diamond Eyeshadow, Color Depositing Hair Masks, and More

The beauty industry can be overwhelming. Seemingly every day, you hear about a new miracle acid that your skin absolutely has to have, or a just-released dry shampoo guaranteed to give you Victoria's Secret Angel waves. To block out all the unnecessary noise, we've narrowed down this month's new launches to just the must-haves—the ones you actually do need to know about. In July 2019, it was all about being yourself, from the launch of Gucci's first universally unisex fragrance (fronted by none other than Harry Styles) to a rich hair mask that also allows you to temporarily dye your hair. Here, a look at the best new beauty from August 2019.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Brow MVP Ultra Fine Brow Pencil &amp; Styler
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Brow MVP Ultra Fine Brow Pencil & Styler

Because who doesn't want Rihanna-approved brow? Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Brow MVP Ultra Fine Brow Pencil & Styler, $20, sephora.com

GLAMGLOW BRIGHTEYES™ Illuminating Anti-Fatigue Eye Cream

Hide the real amount of sleep you got last night with this brightening eye cream that will have you looking wide awake instantly. GLAMGLOW BRIGHTEYES™ Illuminating Anti-Fatigue Eye Cream, $39, sephora.com

Moroccanoil Color Depositing Mask

Indulge your punk side with this color-depositing mask that hydrates hair while leaving a temporary hue. Moroccanoil Color Depositing Mask, $28, sephora.com

Dior Rouge Ultra Care Lipstick

This ulta-pigmented lipstick also includes a hydrating element that keeps lips looking picture-perfect for hours on end. Dior Rouge Ultra Care Lipstick, $37, nordstrom.com

Clé de Peau Beauté The Serum

Ultra-luxe brand Clé de Peau has a brand new ultra-luxe skincare line called the Key Radiance Care Collection. Among the things that should be top of your list is this multi-faceted serum. Clé de Peau Beauté The Serum, $295, nordstrom.com

Lorac LUX Diamond Palette

You may already have a drawer full of eyeshadow palettes, but surely you can find room for one that includes 100% certified authentic diamonds milled in. Lorac LUX Diamond Palette, $39, ulta.com

Sisley-Paris Velvet Sleeping Mask

Put your REM-cycle into overdrive with this overnight mask that replenishes skin while you sleep. Sisley-Paris Velvet Sleeping Mask, $140, nordstrom.com

Gucci Memoire D'Une Odeur

Gucci has introduced its first unisex, universal fragrance, with notes of Roman Chamomile and the exclusive Indian Coral Jasmine Nature Print, perfect for the man, woman, and Harry Styles in your life. Gucci Memoire D'Une Odeur , $120, macys.com

YSL Libre Eau de Parfum Spray

A new take on the traditional floral fragrance, this new eau de parfum contains notes of lavender and Moroccan orange blossom, bottled in a classically chic YSL design. YSL Libre Eau de Parfum Spray, $130, nordstrom.com

