It may technically be winter in Sydney, but don't expect to see any parkas or snow boots at Australia Fashion Week. As brands like Christopher Esber, Aje, and Jonathan Simkhai showed their Resort 2020 collections, the fashion crowd eschewed the weather forecast (which, to be fair, was still much warmer than New York, currently in prime springtime) in favor of strappy stilettos and bare legs. Monochrome was a popular theme for show-goers, as were over-sized suits in saccharine shades of purple and pink. Here, a look at the best street style moments from Australia Fashion Week.