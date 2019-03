The New Balmain Woman Is All About Heavy Metal

Cara Delevingne may have worn next to nothing in the Janet Jackson-style campaign that Balmain released last month, but the models who walked the house’s fall/winter 2019 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday were fully covered—at least in studs. In quite a departure from his usual glittery gold, Kardashian-beloved designs, this time, Olivier Rousteing stayed true to his usual metallics by topping off practically every item on the runway with silvery spikes, which could be found atop motorcycle jackets, capes, sandals, newsboy caps, and even structured, tutu-like skirts alike. Altogether, amounting in the thousands, they illustrated Rousteing latest idea of the "Balmain woman": a troublemaker with attitude—and with a soft side, hence the lavender hues and floral motifs punctuating the sea of spikes. (Heads up for those looking to join his crew: studs might be a requirement for Balmain women, but you definitely don't need a bra.) Take it all in from backstage and the runway, here.