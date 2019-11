The Super Weird, Wonderful World of Barneys New York's Store Windows

If all goes according to plan, all seven outposts of Barneys New York will have shuttered by February (if not earlier). And while there's barely even a sale at the moment, there's already one tell tale sign that the department store isn't what it used to be: The store windows are filled with identical, standard-issue store-closing signs, sans any of the signature cheekiness that stuck around even after the bankruptcy announcement, when they showcased slogans like "Barneys til I die" and "not closed." Of course, that's just one tiny example of how Barneys has long been a singular participant in the pageantry of themed store windows, whether holiday-centric—like a 1994 nativity scene made out of duct tape—or otherwise, like a 2005 setup starring Prince Harry sitting on a toilet and a shirtless Prince Charles taking a bath. Take a look back at some of their finest creations, dreamed up by its window dresser-in-chief, Simon Doonan, here.