The Best Beauty Sales and Steals to Shop Over Labor Day Weekend

In the last few days of August, the aftermath of countless beach days, outdoor BBQs, and constant partying finally begins to sink in. As celebrity facialist Joanna Vargas can attest, the summer wreaks havoc on skin, making Labor Day Weekend the perfect time to reevaluate and replenish your beauty regimen. From sales to free gifts with purchase, there are plenty of perks at sites like Credo, Skinstore, Goop and more. So whether you're looking to restock your makeup bag or just hold on to that perfect summer glow, here are the best beauty deals to shop over the long weekend.
The Nue Co.
The Nue Co.

A stress-relieving fragrance, now at 20% off.

Buy now: The Nue Co. Functional Fragrance, $155, thenueco.com

Credo Beauty

Shop Credo’s sale section for splurges like this lavender face oil, plus receive luxe 6 piece gift set stocked with clean beauty favorites Kjaer Weiss and W3ll People, free with all purchases over $125.

Buy now: Rodin Olio Lusso Lavender Face Oil, $102, credobeauty.com

Goop

Try a sample of the new GoopGlow Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator with any purchase using the code MICRODERM.

Buy now: Goop G Soak Set, $85, goop.com

Malin + Goetz

Receive a complimentary face travel duo as well 2-day shipping on orders $100+ with code LABOR2STEP. Try their Cannabis perfume (sorry, it’s THC-free).

Buy now: Cannabis Eau de Parfum, $165, malinandgoetz.com

Kiehl’s

5 sample packets, 4 deluxe samples and a mini travel bag on orders over $80 gives you an excuse to load up on cult-classic Creme de Corps body lotion. Use code PARTY before 8/31.

Buy now: Kiehl's Calendula & Aloe Soothing Hydration Mask, $45, kiehls.com

Nordstrom

Take $30 off a T3 Flat Iron in the sale section plus free shipping.

Buy now: T3 SinglePass X 1.5-Inch Wide Flat Iron, $200, nordstrom.com

Skinstore

Take between 25-50% off on brands such as Sunday Riley, Peter Thomas Roth and more, plus spend $130 and get an 8-piece beauty bag.

Buy now: Sunday Riley Good Genes Treatment, $105, skinstore.com

Milk Makeup

Get a 15% back to school discount with proof of school ID and deluxe samples with every order when you stock up on vegan makeup and skincare at Milk.

Buy now: Milk Makeup Lip + Cheek Stick, $24, milkmakeup.com

Orchard Mille

Stock up on Laura Mercier, Serge Lutens, Zelens and more in Orchard Mille’s sale section.

Buy now: Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Color, $21, orchardmille.com

Fresh

Spend $75, get Soy Cleanser & Kombucha Essence, spend $125, get a 7-piece gift. While you’re at it, start undoing that beach weekend damage with a potent anti-aging eye cream.

Buy now: Fresh Black Tea Age-Delay Eye Cream, $68, fresh.com

Ulta Beauty

Receive 20% off all qualifying products with this coupon. Keep skin fresh into the fall with a calming facial spray.

Buy now: Mario Badescu Facial Spray, $12, ulta.com

Virtue Labs

Give your hair some TLC and take 20% off plus free shipping with code AUGUST20 until August 31st.

Virtue Restorative Treatment Mask, $24, virtuelabs.com

Patchology

Take 20% off sitewide until the 1st and scoop up these caffeinated eye masks packed with collagen.

Buy now: Flashpatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels, $50, patchology.com

DHC

Take $20 off of orders over $80 with the code BACK2SCHOOL and try j-beauty brand DHC’s famous cleaning oil.

Buy now: DHC Deep Cleansing Oil, $28, dhccare.com

La Roche-Posay

Just because summer’s over, doesn’t mean you can skip the sunscreen. Get 25% off all orders $55 or more with the code BOOKS.

Buy now: La Roche-Posay Anthelios Tinted Mineral Sunscreen, $34, laroche-posay.com

Becca Cosmetics

Snag Becca’s signature glowy highlighter: spend $60 get 15% off and choose 2 samples at checkout, spend $80 to get 20% off and choose 3 samples at checkout, or spend $100 to get 25% off and GWP deluxe Hydra Mist with the code LABORDAYGLOW.

Buy now: Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter, $38, beccacosmetics.com

Perricone MD

Get your skin in September shape with 40% off select products and a 5-piece travel set when you spend over $125.

Buy now: Perricone MD Total Skin Detox, $189, perriconemd.com

Deborah Lippmann

Select polishes are 50% off through September 2nd (discount taken in cart).

Buy now: Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Color, $10, deborahlippmann.com

