Hadid's World

A Brief History of Bella Hadid at Paris Couture Week

Today, another Paris Haute Couture week came to a close, and once again, Bella Hadid is the undisputed queen of the high fashion set—both on and off the runway. Hadid first entered the world of couture back in January 2016, when she graced the Chanel catwalk alongside sister Gigi Hadid and best friend Kendall Jenner. Since, she's been a constant when it comes to the bi-annual fashion extravaganza. This season, Hadid walked the runways for Alexandre Vaulthier, Fendi, and Maison Margiela, writing on Instagram that the latter was "a dream come true." She also made the party rounds, hitting Dior's 70th Anniversary Party and Miu Miu's Cruise collection after party. And, of course, there were also plenty of street style moments, as she jetted to and from events in warm-weather appropriate ensembles. Here, a look back at some of Hadid's best couture moments, from her debut runway walk to this season's best looks.
Credit
Chanel : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2016
Victor Boyko
1/24

Bella Hadid walks the runway during the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2016 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 26, 2016 in Paris, France.

Getty
2/24

Bella Hadid walks the runway during the Atelier Versace Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016-2017 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 3, 2016 in Paris, France.

Getty
3/24

Bella Hadid outside Versace during Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture F/W 2016/2017 on July 3, 2016 in Paris, France.

Getty
4/24

Bella Hadid walks the runway during the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016-2017 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 4, 2016 in Paris, France.

Getty
5/24

Bella Hadid walks the runway during the Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016-2017 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 5, 2016 in Paris, France.

Venturelli
6/24

Bella Hadid walks the runway at Fendi Roma 90 Years Anniversary fashion show at Fontana di Trevi on July 7, 2016 in Rome, Italy.

Getty
7/24

Bella Hadid walks the runway at Fendi Roma 90 Years Anniversary fashion show at Fontana di Trevi on July 7, 2016 in Rome, Italy.

Getty
8/24

Bella Hadid is seen on January 23, 2017 in Paris, France.

Getty
9/24

Bella Hadid walks the runway during the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France.

Getty
10/24

Bella Hadid attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017 Bal Masque as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2017 in Paris, France.

Getty
11/24

Bella Hadid is seen leaving the Chanel Fashion Show during Paris Fashion Week : Haute Couture F/W 2017-2018 on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France.

Getty
12/24

Bella Hadid walks the runway during the Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France.

Getty
13/24

Bella Hadid walks the runway during the Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France.

Getty
14/24

Alexandre Vauthier and Bella Hadid attend the Swarovski Celebrates 10 Seasons X Alexandre Vauthier cocktail and dinner at Hotel Ritz on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France.

Getty
15/24

Bella Hadid out and about in Paris, France, on July 1, 2017.

Getty
16/24

Bella Hadid attends Miu Miu Cruise Collection show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 2, 2017 in Paris, France.

GEtty
17/24

Bella Hadid walks the runway during Miu Miu Cruise Collection show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 2, 2017 in Paris, France.

Getty
18/24

Bella Hadid is seen on July 3, 2017 in Paris, France.

Getty
19/24

Bella Hadid is seen in Paris, France, on June 3, 2017.

Getty
20/24

Bella Hadid attends 'Christian Dior, couturier du reve' Exhibition Launch celebrating 70 years of creation at Musee Des Arts Decoratifs on July 3, 2017 in Paris, France.

Getty
21/24

Bella Hadid presents a creation by Alexandre Vauthier during the 2017-2018 fall/winter Haute Couture collection in Paris on July 4, 2017.

Getty
22/24

Bella Hadid walks the runway during the Alexander Vauthier Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 4, 2017 in Paris, France.

Getty
23/24

Bella Hadid attends Vogue Foundation Dinner during Paris Fashion Week as part of Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 at Musee Galliera on July 4, 2017 in Paris, France.

Getty
24/24

Bella Hadid walks the runway during the Maison Margiela Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 5, 2017 in Paris, France.

Keywords

Bella HadidParisRunwayHaute CoutureGigi Hadid