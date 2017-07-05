A Brief History of Bella Hadid at Paris Couture Week

Bella Hadid walks the runway during the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2016 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 26, 2016 in Paris, France.
Bella Hadid walks the runway during the Atelier Versace Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016-2017 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 3, 2016 in Paris, France.
Bella Hadid outside Versace during Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture F/W 2016/2017 on July 3, 2016 in Paris, France.
Bella Hadid walks the runway during the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016-2017 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 4, 2016 in Paris, France.
Bella Hadid walks the runway during the Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016-2017 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 5, 2016 in Paris, France.
Bella Hadid walks the runway at Fendi Roma 90 Years Anniversary fashion show at Fontana di Trevi on July 7, 2016 in Rome, Italy.
Bella Hadid is seen on January 23, 2017 in Paris, France.
Bella Hadid walks the runway during the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France.
Bella Hadid attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017 Bal Masque as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2017 in Paris, France.
Bella Hadid is seen leaving the Chanel Fashion Show during Paris Fashion Week : Haute Couture F/W 2017-2018 on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France.
Bella Hadid walks the runway during the Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France.
Alexandre Vauthier and Bella Hadid attend the Swarovski Celebrates 10 Seasons X Alexandre Vauthier cocktail and dinner at Hotel Ritz on January 24, 2017 in Paris, France.
Bella Hadid out and about in Paris, France, on July 1, 2017.
Bella Hadid attends Miu Miu Cruise Collection show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 2, 2017 in Paris, France.
Bella Hadid walks the runway during Miu Miu Cruise Collection show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 2, 2017 in Paris, France.
Bella Hadid is seen on July 3, 2017 in Paris, France.
Bella Hadid is seen in Paris, France, on June 3, 2017.
Bella Hadid attends 'Christian Dior, couturier du reve' Exhibition Launch celebrating 70 years of creation at Musee Des Arts Decoratifs on July 3, 2017 in Paris, France.
Bella Hadid presents a creation by Alexandre Vauthier during the 2017-2018 fall/winter Haute Couture collection in Paris on July 4, 2017.
Bella Hadid walks the runway during the Alexander Vauthier Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 4, 2017 in Paris, France.
Bella Hadid attends Vogue Foundation Dinner during Paris Fashion Week as part of Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 at Musee Galliera on July 4, 2017 in Paris, France.
Bella Hadid walks the runway during the Maison Margiela Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 5, 2017 in Paris, France.