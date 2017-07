A Brief History of Bella Hadid at Paris Couture Week

Today, another Paris Haute Couture week came to a close, and once again, Bella Hadid is the undisputed queen of the high fashion set—both on and off the runway. Hadid first entered the world of couture back in January 2016, when she graced the Chanel catwalk alongside sister Gigi Hadid and best friend Kendall Jenner. Since, she's been a constant when it comes to the bi-annual fashion extravaganza. This season, Hadid walked the runways for Alexandre Vaulthier, Fendi, and Maison Margiela, writing on Instagram that the latter was "a dream come true." She also made the party rounds, hitting Dior's 70th Anniversary Party and Miu Miu's Cruise collection after party. And, of course, there were also plenty of street style moments, as she jetted to and from events in warm-weather appropriate ensembles. Here, a look back at some of Hadid's best couture moments, from her debut runway walk to this season's best looks.