Kristen Stewart, Stella Maxwell, and More Spent the Fourth of July With Chanel

“Let’s see how you dance Paris!” shouted a sequin-suited Katy Perry, as she joined Pharrell on stage last night at a fête celebrating the launch of Chanel’s new parfum, Gabrielle, Ms. Coco Chanel’s first name. The soiree was held at the famed Palais de Tokyo, where guests sipped champagne and enjoyed canapes on the terrace before moving inside to enjoy the night’s performance. The guest list read like a who’s who of couture week; Tilda Swinton danced by the bar, while Aziz Ansari, fresh from his appearance in the front row, made an appearance in a casual short-sleeved polo shirt, and Kristen Stewart and girlfriend Stella Maxwell were flanked by admirers nearby. The evening was capped off with the performance by Pharrell and Perry, which had attendees on the feet well into the night, despite a full day of shows awaiting them the next day. Here, go inside the star-studded night.
Kristen Stewart attends the Gabrielle Chanel Fragrance Launch Event in Paris during Paris Haute Couture.
Kristen Stewart attends the Gabrielle Chanel Fragrance Launch Event in Paris during Paris Haute Couture.

Stella Maxwell attends the Gabrielle Chanel Fragrance Launch Event in Paris during Paris Haute Couture.

Rowan Blanchard attends the Gabrielle Chanel Fragrance Launch Event in Paris during Paris Haute Couture.

Pharrell attends the Gabrielle Chanel Fragrance Launch Event in Paris during Paris Haute Couture.

The scene inside the Gabrielle Chanel Fragrance Launch Event in Paris during Paris Haute Couture.

The scene inside the Gabrielle Chanel Fragrance Launch Event in Paris during Paris Haute Couture.

The scene inside the Gabrielle Chanel Fragrance Launch Event in Paris during Paris Haute Couture.

The scene inside the Gabrielle Chanel Fragrance Launch Event in Paris during Paris Haute Couture.

The scene inside the Gabrielle Chanel Fragrance Launch Event in Paris during Paris Haute Couture.

The scene inside the Gabrielle Chanel Fragrance Launch Event in Paris during Paris Haute Couture.

The scene inside the Gabrielle Chanel Fragrance Launch Event in Paris during Paris Haute Couture.

The scene inside the Gabrielle Chanel Fragrance Launch Event in Paris during Paris Haute Couture.

The scene inside the Gabrielle Chanel Fragrance Launch Event in Paris during Paris Haute Couture.

Kaya Scodelario attends the Gabrielle Chanel Fragrance Launch Event in Paris during Paris Haute Couture.

The scene inside the Gabrielle Chanel Fragrance Launch Event in Paris during Paris Haute Couture.

The scene inside the Gabrielle Chanel Fragrance Launch Event in Paris during Paris Haute Couture.

The scene inside the Gabrielle Chanel Fragrance Launch Event in Paris during Paris Haute Couture.

The scene inside the Gabrielle Chanel Fragrance Launch Event in Paris during Paris Haute Couture.

The scene inside the Gabrielle Chanel Fragrance Launch Event in Paris during Paris Haute Couture.

The scene inside the Gabrielle Chanel Fragrance Launch Event in Paris during Paris Haute Couture.

The scene inside the Gabrielle Chanel Fragrance Launch Event in Paris during Paris Haute Couture.

The scene inside the Gabrielle Chanel Fragrance Launch Event in Paris during Paris Haute Couture.

Aziz Ansari attends the Gabrielle Chanel Fragrance Launch Event in Paris during Paris Haute Couture.

The scene inside the Gabrielle Chanel Fragrance Launch Event in Paris during Paris Haute Couture.

The scene inside the Gabrielle Chanel Fragrance Launch Event in Paris during Paris Haute Couture.

The scene inside the Gabrielle Chanel Fragrance Launch Event in Paris during Paris Haute Couture.

Kristen Stewart attends the Gabrielle Chanel Fragrance Launch Event in Paris during Paris Haute Couture.

The scene inside the Gabrielle Chanel Fragrance Launch Event in Paris during Paris Haute Couture.

Pharrell attends the Gabrielle Chanel Fragrance Launch Event in Paris during Paris Haute Couture.

