Once upon a time, Bella Hadid was simply Gigi 's younger sister—and a model whom the fashion industry had even more difficulty accepting at that. Those days might be in the past, but on Hadid's 23rd birthday on Wednesday, it's time to give her the credit that she deserves, which extends far past her 26 million Instagram followers and status in the top tier of 2018's highest paid models. Hadid has also struck out on her own thanks to her personal style, which has developed such a cult following over the years that at this point, her endorsement can even make an up-and-coming designer's career. And yet, it wasn't that long ago that Hadid was blending into the crowd on the red carpets of events like the 2014 Kids' Choice Awards. To fully appreciate Hadid's now signature, singular look, take a look back at how her approach to the red carpet has evolved, here.