10 Fall Jackets To Buy Now

As much as I love summer’s golden glow I'm not crazy about the barely-there wardrobe that comes with it. Instead, I long for the layers that accompany fall weather. While it's hard to think about bundling up in this summer heat, believe it or not, cool temps are right around the corner. And whether you like to make a statement with your wardrobe or believe less is more, you're going to need a jacket. Luckily there are myriad versatile options to choose from, ranging from classic, wear-it-forever pieces to completely of-the-now splurges. Here, our top picks.
Gucci jacket, top, pants, and belt; Music Legs tights; Bottega Veneta shoes.
Photograph by Colin Dodgson; Styled by Sara Moonves. Hair by Rudi Lewis at LGA Management; makeup by Susie Sobol at Julian Watson Agency. Model: Hailey Bieber at IMG Models. Casting by Edward Kim. Produced by Wes Olson at Connect The Dots; Production Coordinator: Jane Oh at Connect the Dots; Photography Assistant: Will Grundy; Retouching by Lever Post; Production Assistants: Wes Smithers, Nikki Patrlja; Fashion Assistant: Allia Alliata di Montereale.
BURBERRY

There is nothing more classic than a Burberry trench, and now the label has updated its iconic coat with ultra-chic exaggerated cuffs.

Buy Now: Burberry jacket, $2,390. matchesfashion.com.

LOEWE

A black leather jacket is beautifully bad ass, whether you prefer a motorcycle style or a sleeker silhouette. The cropped length and round collar of this Loewe number will add edge to any ensemble.

Buy Now: Loewe jacket, $2,990. matchesfashion.com.

PRADA

This dark brown suede Prada blazer is the epitome of luxe school boy chic.

Buy Now: Prada jacket, $3,830. modaoperandi.com.

CELINE

The oversized, fall-below-the-hips silhouette of this Celnine blazer gives it a sexy, borrowed-from-the-boys appeal.

Buy Now: Celine blazer, $2,950. celine.com.

SAINT LAURENT

Bring your 1970s Saint Laurent dreams to life with this khaki green safari jacket. The waist defining belt gives a flattering touch to the military look.

Buy Now: Saint Laurent jacket, $1,690. farfetch.com.

GUCCI

Bored of wearing the same denim jacket over again? Fear not! Gucci’s reimagined collarless denim jacket with red topstitching and logo-embossed gold-tone buttons really pops!

Buy Now: Gucci jacket, $3,300. matchesfashion.com.

STELLA MCCARTNEY

A plaid lightweight coat is a go-to fall staple that will give a fun lift to any understated look. This double-breasted Stella McCartney coat will do the trick!

Buy Now: Stella McCartney, $2,460. stellamccartney.com.

PALLAS X CLAIRE THOMSON-JONVILLE

Pallas collaborated with creative director Claire Thomson-Jonville to create this chic and sleek leather blazer.

Buy Now: Pallas x Claire Thomson-Jonville jacket, $2,150. matchesfashion.com.

BODE

New York based designer Emily Bode repurposes antique quilts to create new vibrant patterns. Her dreamy bohemian topper is a maximalist's dream.

Buy Now: Bode jacket, $1,790. matchesfashion.com.

YALI TRIBE

This rose colored jacket, made from natural textiles, will elevate your jeans and a t-shirt weekend look.

Buy Now: Yali Tribe, $529. yalitribe.com.

