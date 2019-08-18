There is nothing more classic than a Burberry trench, and now the label has updated its iconic coat with ultra-chic exaggerated cuffs.
Buy Now: Burberry jacket, $2,390. matchesfashion.com.
A black leather jacket is beautifully bad ass, whether you prefer a motorcycle style or a sleeker silhouette. The cropped length and round collar of this Loewe number will add edge to any ensemble.
Buy Now: Loewe jacket, $2,990. matchesfashion.com.
This dark brown suede Prada blazer is the epitome of luxe school boy chic.
Buy Now: Prada jacket, $3,830. modaoperandi.com.
The oversized, fall-below-the-hips silhouette of this Celnine blazer gives it a sexy, borrowed-from-the-boys appeal.
Buy Now: Celine blazer, $2,950. celine.com.
Bring your 1970s Saint Laurent dreams to life with this khaki green safari jacket. The waist defining belt gives a flattering touch to the military look.
Buy Now: Saint Laurent jacket, $1,690. farfetch.com.
Bored of wearing the same denim jacket over again? Fear not! Gucci’s reimagined collarless denim jacket with red topstitching and logo-embossed gold-tone buttons really pops!
Buy Now: Gucci jacket, $3,300. matchesfashion.com.
A plaid lightweight coat is a go-to fall staple that will give a fun lift to any understated look. This double-breasted Stella McCartney coat will do the trick!
Buy Now: Stella McCartney, $2,460. stellamccartney.com.
Pallas collaborated with creative director Claire Thomson-Jonville to create this chic and sleek leather blazer.
Buy Now: Pallas x Claire Thomson-Jonville jacket, $2,150. matchesfashion.com.
New York based designer Emily Bode repurposes antique quilts to create new vibrant patterns. Her dreamy bohemian topper is a maximalist's dream.
Buy Now: Bode jacket, $1,790. matchesfashion.com.
This rose colored jacket, made from natural textiles, will elevate your jeans and a t-shirt weekend look.
Buy Now: Yali Tribe, $529. yalitribe.com.
W may earn compensation on these sales through affiliate programs.