22 Gift Ideas for Your Best Friend, Chosen by Real Life Best Friends Suki Waterhouse and Poppy Jamie

In addition to these gifts, Poppy Jamie recommends taking some time to actually relax. “It’s easy to get lost in the mix of late nights, lots of booze, and then we forget to look after ourselves. Making sure you leave enough time to sleep is crucial.” In January, she’ll be launching Happy Not Perfect, a mindfulness app filled with tools to manage anxiety and stress. “I recently came across this saying, ‘One small positive thought in the morning can change your whole day,’” she explained. So, the budding entrepreneur plans to gift Tribe of Mentors: Short Life Advice from the Best in the World to her girlfriends. Tribe of Mentors book, $15, amazon.com.