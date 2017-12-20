22 Gift Ideas for Your Best Friend, Chosen by Real Life Best Friends Suki Waterhouse and Poppy Jamie

When it comes to gift giving, Suki Waterhouse loves to get crafty and give a personal gift. In the past, she’s had a neon sign made for a friend with a line from her favorite poem, and she once made Poppy Jamie a poster. “I have it hanging at home. It was such a thoughtful present and it makes me giggle every time I look at it,” Jamie said. This holiday season, Waterhouse is planning to give her friends a hand-made gift. She suggests ordering simple wooden photo frames and then painting them in a custom color for each bestie. Photo courtesy of Pop&Suki.
This Impossible Project camera is a classic point and shoot instant camera that also allows the user to play with a creative lighting and an exposure tool. Followers of @popandsuki will know the best friends love to experiment with tinted filters. The Impossible Project I-1 Instant Camera, $300, modaoperandi.com.
The truth is, you’re never going to fit everything you need for travel in a small make-up bag. As the design duo’s website rightly declares, “sometimes you need room for your six-step skincare regimen, the four hair products you need to be seen in public, those must-have sheet masks, oh, and all the makeup you carry with you but never use.” We couldn’t agree more. Pop & Suki Bigger Makeup Case, in emerald croc, $125, popandsuki.com.
These Stuart Weitzman silk satin slip-on mules are so chic, and even better, you can customize them for your BFF with the help of a crystal shoe clip. Stuart Weitzman mules, $398, stuartweitzman.com; shoe clips, $125 each, stuartweitzman.com.
For the master planner list maker or the day-dreaming creative, this portable notebook will remind your BFF that they are a great friend. Smythson Second to None Panama notebook, $75, smythson.com.
Byredo’s well-loved Gypsy Water is a scent reminiscent of campfires and deep forests, with notes of amber, vanilla, and sandalwood. The scent is Suki Waterhouse’s go-to gift! Byredo Eau de Parfum, 50 ml, $150, barneys.com.
In addition to these gifts, Poppy Jamie recommends taking some time to actually relax. “It’s easy to get lost in the mix of late nights, lots of booze, and then we forget to look after ourselves. Making sure you leave enough time to sleep is crucial.” In January, she’ll be launching Happy Not Perfect, a mindfulness app filled with tools to manage anxiety and stress. “I recently came across this saying, ‘One small positive thought in the morning can change your whole day,’” she explained. So, the budding entrepreneur plans to gift Tribe of Mentors: Short Life Advice from the Best in the World to her girlfriends. Tribe of Mentors book, $15, amazon.com.
Up your BFF's denim game with these Off-White jeans. Off-White straight leg in bleached denim, $561, farfetch.com.
For the skincare-obsessed friend, this four-piece sheet mask set for every skin concern is a no brainer. Karuna Karma Kit + Face Mask Set, $28, sephora.com.
These Pop & Suki Stacking Hoop earrings can be worn in many different ways, by adding and subtracting hoops. Pop & Suki earrings, $40, popandsuki.com.
Waterhouse recommends painting a DIY frame, and then popping in a favorite pic of the two of you before gifting. Set of 10 unfinished solid wood photo frames, $28, amazon.com.
Get your friend who always knows when mercury is in retrograde this small zodiac necklace that she can easily layer with her other favorite jewelry pieces. Astley Clark scorpio zodiac pendant, $75, farfetch.com.
Every girl needs a chic barrette. Get matching ones for yourself and your BFF. Sang A modest everyday hair pin in rich low brass, $185, sanga.com.
Waterhouse and Jamie are planning a trip to Moscow, Russia, so it's only fitting that Waterhouse plans to gift this Russian classic, The Master and Margarita, to her bff. The Master and Margarita 50th Anniersary Edition, by Mikhail Bulgakov, $12, amazon.com.
For your friend who likes to add a bit of sass to their look, these playful Lowercase sunglasses are the perfect fit. Lowercase Steeplechase sunglasses, $299, shop.lowercasenyc.com.
In the saturated world of highlighters, this foolproof stick will deliver all the perks or a natural glow. Glossier Haloscope, $22, glossier.com.
Gift your best friend something fun to wear to her next holiday party. Rebecca de Ravenel Cha Cha Tassell beaded short earrings, $445, modaoperandi.com.
Only a bestie would know the perfect comfortable lingerie you love, with your zodiac sign embroidered on it, no less! Va Bein Astronomie Pegasus bra, $145, and brief, $125, vabien.com.
For your foodie friend, or the BFF you split everything with, share this cute set of Alison Lou dining utensil earrings. Alison Lou spoon and fork earrings, $560 each, alisonlou.com.
Salvatore Ferragamo’s iconic small flap bag is perfect for the super-girly friend in your life. Salvatore Ferragamo small Vara Rainbow bag, $1,390, salvatoreferragamo.com.
This Gigi Clozeau 14k gold and white enamel letter charm is a sweet addition to any charm necklace or bracelet. Gigi Clozeau charm, $135, brokenenglish.com.
Boy Smells, a cheeky new collection of candles that makes shopping for the perfect scent easy, is a great gift for all of your best friends. We love the pink packaging of this candle as much as the candle itself. Boy Smells Cinderose candle, $29, boysmells.com.
Poppy Jamie loves these Robert Clergerie tan brown leather oxfords. So, she's sharing the love this year. Robert Clergerie derby shoes, $670, matchesfashion.com.