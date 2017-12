22 Gift Ideas for Your Best Friend, Chosen by Real Life Best Friends Suki Waterhouse and Poppy Jamie

Last year, model and actress Suki Waterhouse teamed up with her real life BFF Poppy Jamie to design a covetable batch of customizable bags that have quickly become favorites of It girls around the world. This holiday season, they’re launching velvet camera bags (“Perfect for evening parties!” notes Jamie) and a range of metallics (“which feel a bit futuristic and go well with a sporty ‘athleisure’ outfit,” adds Waterhouse). All this goes to show that the duo seem to have a knack for identifying exactly what every girl wants , which is why this holiday season we've asked them to curate the ultimate gift guide for best friends. On their list of great gift ideas for best friends? A point-and-shoot instant camera, an oversized makeup bag, Off-White jeans, and a classic Byredo scent. Now, get shopping.