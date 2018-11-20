15 Unique Gift Ideas For the Hostess to Insure You're Invited Back

Every host would cherish the gift of E. Frances Paper Little Notes; they make for sweet place cards, notes for your children’s lunchboxes, and gift tags.
Buy now: E. Frances Paper Little Notes, set of 85, $14, efrancespaper.com.
Not only is their olive oil delicious, but their ceramic bottles (handmade in Puglia, Italy) are so gorgeous they could easily be a gift on their own.
Buy now: Frantoio Muraglia olive oil, $56, selfridges.com.
Gifting a nice bottle of champagne is just that—nice. This holiday season, gift that bottle of wine in a super-chic gold box from Gwyneth Paltrow's new collaboration with CB2. Not only will your host be blown away by the elegance of the gesture, but she's always in need of a chic box to store little odds and ends.
Buy now: goop x CB2 champagne box, $69, goop.com.
How chic are these? Each matchbox is crafted from American-grown wood, from maplewood to striped Zebrawood. Everybody needs a matchbook (those candles aren’t going to light themselves) and this is a stylish upgrade to any table.
Buy now: Glaze matchbook, $32, food52.com.
Everyone who burns a candle should own a wick trimmer. Created to in order to reduce smoke and longevity of the candle, this gold-hued version will make a nice addition to your tablescape.
Buy now: Aydry wick trimmer, $14, etsy.com.
Every host and home has a need for mini-sized dishes. Use to serve salt or condiments, or don’t use them in your kitchen at all, these ceramic catch-alls would be great to collect jewelry, coins, or other small things that quickly go missing. A thoughtful gift idea for the discerning host.
Buy now: Year and Day dip dishes, $26, yearandday.com.
Can’t make the holiday party but still wish to send along a little something? TheBouq.com, known for their charming bouquets, have a charming assortment of holiday wreaths (for others) and holly-laden centerpieces (order for yourself for the next time you host!).
Buy now: The Bouqs wreath, $76, bouqs.com.
Louise Roe Copenhagen is quickly becoming one of the fashion set’s most beloved design label. This beautiful vase, faceted in a way that will remind some of a precious stone ring, is a flawless gift idea for the hostess who has it all.
Buy now: Louise Roe Copenhagen vase, $65, theline.com.
The Citizenry sources home goods from around the globe, and their giftables feel super special, especially for the hostess who has done her fair share of worldwide market-combing. Get her day started with these Mexican-made coffee scoops, a wonderful addition to her kitchen.
Buy now: Grano coffee scoops, $55 the-citizenry.com.
This set is essential to your next dinner party. Handcrafted from bone and wood, this two-piece set, featuring both a bottle opener and a corkscrew, will be sure to garner compliments from all of your guests.
Buy now: Poglia two-piece bottle opener set, $360, modaoperandi.com.
Hill House Home, known for their luxe bedding and pillows with cheeky embroidered pillows, have introduced items for the bath just in time for the holidays. Our favorite (to gift and receive) is a set of hand towels that read “soap” and “water.” A great gift for anyone hosting you for a long weekend.
Buy now: Hill House Home hand towels, $44, hillhousehome.com.
This indispensable object is a clever gift for the home for anyone on your list. Never be parched at night again with this Ichendorf glass carafe on your nightstand.
Buy now: Ichendorf glass carafe, $35, dwr.com.
While many New Yorkers love to gift the restaurant Sant Ambroeus’s famed panettone, this holiday season you can now gift the scent of Sant Ambroeus. No, it’s not quite what you think, but we can vouch that this smoky, leathery scent—in Sant Ambroeus’ signature pink—will make a great host gift.
Buy now: Le Labo x Sant Ambroeus candle, $85, [sant-ambroeus.myshopify.com]https://sant-ambroeus.myshopify.com/collections/frontpage/products/the-sant-ambroeus-x-le-labo-candle{:target=_blank}{: rel=nofollow}).
Loewe’s Jonathan Anderson has released a special holiday capsule collection, inspired by the Scottish architect and designer Charles Rennie Mackintosh. This lovely piece, which could be styled as an oversized scarf but which could easily double as a throw, features one of the Mackintosh’s cherished botanical paintings.
Buy Now: Loewe blanket, $1,390, Loewe Miami Design District, (305) 576-7601
This holiday season, Aesop has teamed up with esteemed fashion designer Iris Van Herpen to create 4 charming gift kits. Our favorite, A Curious Connection, is a perfect gift for the host who needs a bit of rest and relaxation after her guests leave.
Buy now: Aesop gift kit, $55, aesop.com.