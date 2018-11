15 Unique Gift Ideas For the Hostess to Insure You're Invited Back

With numerous parties to attend this holiday season, it is easy to think that you can't be blamed if a bottle of wine is all you can muster as a gift for the host who has graciously invited you over. Chances are your host has thought of everything, and her home is in impeccable order, so why not show her your genuine appreciation? Don't worry, we've made it easy: below you'll find our go-to list of gift ideas for the host and her thoughtful home, at every price point. We've got you covered on everything from small collectables—mini ceramic bowls, wooden matchboxes, a handcrafted wick trimmer—to a selection of limited edition specialty pieces, like a blanket from Loewe, or a gorgeous pink candle from the fashion flock's favorite restaurant, Sant Ambroeus, in collaboration with Le Labo. And if you are truly so inclined to fall back on the good old stalwart of gifting a bottle of wine or champagne, do it in the most decadent way possible—pack it in this Gwyneth Paltrow -approved gold champagne box, because why not? It is, after all, Christmas. Just starting your holiday shopping? Check out all of W's ultimate gift guides, here