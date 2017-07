The Twenty Best Miniskirts to Buy Now

After seasons of designers ushering in the best in midi skirts, fashion’s most followed It-girls, including Rihanna and Kendall Jenner , are turning heads in a new crop of miniskirts. Today’s minis are meant to be worn with an easy pair of sneakers, as well as a chic kitten heel or boot for a slightly dressier look. And as we head towards the hottest months of the year, the miniskirt is the ultimate answer for staying cool. For those sweltering July days, take a sartorial cue from Bella Hadid and pair your skirt with a bandeau that resembles a bathing suit top, or look for drapey, oversized button-downs are also a nice—and airy—option. From tough denim to sweet lace and ruffles, here are the best mini =skirts to spring for this summer.