Trend Alert

The Twenty Best Miniskirts to Buy Now

After seasons of designers ushering in the best in midi skirts, fashion’s most followed It-girls, including Rihanna and Kendall Jenner, are turning heads in a new crop of miniskirts. Today’s minis are meant to be worn with an easy pair of sneakers, as well as a chic kitten heel or boot for a slightly dressier look. And as we head towards the hottest months of the year, the miniskirt is the ultimate answer for staying cool. For those sweltering July days, take a sartorial cue from Bella Hadid and pair your skirt with a bandeau that resembles a bathing suit top, or look for drapey, oversized button-downs are also a nice—and airy—option. From tough denim to sweet lace and ruffles, here are the best mini =skirts to spring for this summer.
Credit
Alexa Chung denim mini skirt, $260, mytheresa.com
1/20

Alexa Chung denim mini skirt, $260, mytheresa.com

2/20

Balenciaga asymmetric stretch-satin wrap skirt, $445, netaporter.com

3/20

Balmain embellished velvet mini skirt, $1,008, matchesfashion.com

4/20

Carven draped printed silk-satin mini skirt, $185, netaporter.com

5/20

Chloé embroidered crepe mini skirt, $1,150, netaporter.com

6/20

Cinq à Sept asymmetrical mini skirt, $295, farfetch.com

7/20

Courrèges wool multi-color mini-skirt, $1,045, modaoperandi.com

8/20

Dodo Bar Or paisley-print mini wrap skirt, $320, matchesfashion.com

9/20

Edun crêpe mini skirt, $219, mytheresa.com

10/20

Eve scout denim mini skirt, $225, modaoperandi.com

11/20

Giamba lace mini skirt, $281, mytheresa.com

12/20
13/20

Isabel Marant Etoile dempster ruffled mini-skirt, $142, matchesfashion.com

14/20

Loewe leather mini skirt, $1,790, farfetch.com

15/20

Loveless patchwork crochet skirt, $169, farfetch.com

16/20

Miu Miu pleated wool-blend mini skirt, $678, netaporter.com

17/20

Prada Natte wool wrap mini skirt, $1,200 netaporter.com

18/20

Saint Laurent leather mini skirt, $1,290, mytheresa.com

19/20

RE/DONE originals distressed denim mini skirt, $240, netaporter.com

20/20

Thom Browne pleated cotton mini skirt, $973, mytheresa.com

Keywords

MiniskirtTrend ReportTrend Guide