Thanks to hyaluronic acid, this mask packs a potent punch of moisture for the skin right when it needs it the most (hi, polar vortex). Use two or three times a week for maximum results. Tata Harper Hydrating Floral Mask , $95, tataharperskincare.com
Dior's cult status Lip Glow lip balm gets a hint of color with this latest iteration to incorporate both swirls of sheer color and holographic glimmer. Try the Rosewood hue for a more natural sheen, or add a '90s iridescence with Holographic Purple. Dior Addict Lip Glow to the Max , $34, sephora.com.
GlamGlow has some of the very best face masks available, and in time for their Lunar New Year, they've released a limited edition version of their GravityMud mask in gold. Yep, gold. It doesn't get much better than this. GLAMGLOW’s Limited Edition Lunar New Year GRAVITYMUD, $59, neimanmarcus.com.
Kiehl's is officially in the cannabis game, with the launch of their Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil Herbal Concentrate. Made with just 13 ingredients, this green-hued oil is a great option for blemish-prone skin. Kiehl's Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil Herbal Concentrate, $49, sephora.com.
Supergoop!, the beloved sunscreen brand, has finally launched their first daily moisturizer which, of course, comes packed with your daily spf. Consider it one less step to take in the morning (so, approximately three more minutes of sleep). Supergoop! Superscreen Daily Moisturizer SPF 40, $38, saksfifthavenue.com.
The Fenty Beauty world keeps getting bigger. This month, Rihanna launched her first concealer which, true to the brand's commitment to inclusion, is available in a staggering 50 shades. Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Concealer, $26, sephora.com.
Winter lips can't get enough moisture, and now Hourglass's hydrating lip oil treatment comes in five tinted shades to provide a hint of color with a glossy finish. Hourglass No. 28 Lip Oil Treatment, $49, sephora.com.
Because we need moisture wherever you can get it in the winter months, the new RéVive Foaming Cleanser features Vitamin E beads to help nourish skin while removing makeup and dirt. RéVive Foaming Cleanser, $75, netaporter.com.
Get shinier hair by getting rid of all the buildup already lurking in your scalp, thanks to Living Proof's PhD Triple Detox Shampoo. This gentle shampoo gets rid of the biggest causes of buildup: product, hard water and pollution. Living Proof PhD Triple Detox Shampoo, $28, ulta.com.
Nothing brightens skin quite like Vitamin C, and this new serum is one of the best offerings on the market, thanks to 20% Vitamin C + 10% AHA serum which provide results in as little as a week. TATCHA Violet-C Brightening Serum, $88, sephora.com.