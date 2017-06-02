Rihanna Courtside at a Basketball Game Is Rihanna At Her Best

With Matt Kemp at a Cleveland Caveliers and Los Angeles Clippers game in 2010, keeping it casual in jeans and sneakers.
Arriving to the Portland Trailblazers vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in 2009 in a leather newsboy cap and staggering heels.
Making friends with Justin Bieber at the 2011 NBA All-Star game at the Staples Center.
Rihanna attends a game between the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Clippers in 2012, opting for a camo hat and hooded sweatshirt.
All dressed up in heels and a crop top for a 2012 game between the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers.
Rihanna walks off the court following the NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center in 2013.
Legs for days at the the 2014 Summer Classic Charity Basketball Game at Barclays Center.
With Cara Delevingne at a game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks at the Barclays Center on January 6, 2014.
Making a new friend—while enjoying some cotton candy, no less—at a basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers.
A sibling outing, seen here with brother Rajad Fenty, in 2013.
Deep in thought at a game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Miami Heat at Barclays Center in 2014.
All smiles with a popcorn snack for a 2015 game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers.
Apparently schooling Ethan Hawke in matters of the game at the 64th NBA All-Star Game 2015.
Rihanna attends the Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets playoff game at Barclays Center in 2014, keeping it simple in jeans and a white tank.
Quality time with best friend Melissa Forde, her frequent basketball date, at a 2014 game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Clippers.
Pulling faces at the Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets playoff game at Barclays Center on April 27, 2014.
Posing with Los Angeles Police Commission President Steve Soboroff at an NBA playoff game in 2014.
Sizing up some cheerleader moves at a game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Clippers.
Rocking a crop-top and baseball cap at another playoff game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Clippers.
Putting her diamonds in the sky, replete with a baby pink wig, at a playoff game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Clippers.
Enjoying some cotton candy in an all-white ensemble at a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers.