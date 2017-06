Rihanna Courtside at a Basketball Game Is Rihanna At Her Best

At every high profile basketball game in a major city (read: New York or Los Angeles), you can expect to see at least one famous face sitting courtside, taking it all in. But one celebrity rules the sidelines above all: Rihanna . Take her most recent excursion to the court: game one of the 2017 NBA Finals, where she allegedly heckled Kevin Durant , dabbed as way of hello to LeBron James, and brushed off any haters who asked her to sit down. This is hardly Rihanna's first notable appearance at a basketball game, where she's been a staple over the years. It's there that she lets her sartorial flag really fly, dressed up in a minidress, or, more often than note, a crop-top and jeans. The coveted seats also make for some great celeb bonding moments, whether it be with bestie Cara Delevingne or fellow pop rebel Justin Bieber. Here, a look back at some of Rihanna's finest sporty moments.