If there's anyone who could get away with heckling eight-time NBA all-star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Kevin Durant during a championship game, it's Rihanna . Plenty of people think that's exactly what the longtime LeBron James superfan did while she sat courtside at Thursday night's Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the James' Cleveland Cavaliers and Durant's Golden State Warriors.

In a video shared by Twitter user Rob Perez , a voice can be heard yelling "BRIIIIIICK" while Durant sinks a free throw, which Perez attributes to Rihanna. Later in the clip, as Durant runs down the court, he looks over his shoulder, allegedly to glare at RiRi.

When asked after the game about another moment when he appeared to glance over at Rihanna after sinking a three-pointer, seemingly to taunt her after she heckled him, Durant claimed not to remember it even happening. Teammate Stephen Curry chimed in, "Don't get into that trap, man." Durant replied, "Yeah, I won't get into that. I'm cool. Have fun with that."

ESPN soon jumped to Rihanna's rescue—and justified Durant's confusion—by posting a video of the crowd during the infamous "BRICK!" shout that proved Rihanna's personal assistant, Jennifer Rosales, who was sitting next to the singer, was the actual yeller.

Besides a little friendly finals-induced competition, there doesn't seem to be any ill will between Durant and Rihanna, something Durant is no doubt relieved by, as he's confessed in the past to crushing on the "Work" singer. In 2011, when asked by a fan on Twitter whom he would choose if he could marry any woman in the world, Durant responded, "That girl," and tagged Rihanna. The following year, Durant pleaded with the Twitterverse to send birthday love from RiRi his way—and got his wish. "Happy birthday man! Make it special," she tweeted at him.

Rihanna may not have heckled the Warriors outright, but that doesn't mean she wasn't fully backing the Cavs. In another video, posted on Twitter by the NBA, Rihanna stands on the court, inches away, as the Warriors pass the ball back and forth, and bows to the Cavs' LeBron James , hits the dab, then sits back down.

After the game, Rihanna brushed off the Warriors' win and advised the Cavs to do the same in four simple words: "It doesn't matter, b---," she said, as she breezed by the Cleveland locker room.

Wise words, indeed, and ones that the Cavs will no doubt take to heart as the championship series heats up next week. RiRi knows all.

