The 10 Best Online Vintage Shopping Sites

A leader in luxury fashion reselling, The RealReal is the go-to shopping site for those looking for designer brands. They have also developed their own calculator to measure the positive effects that their consignments have had on the environment. Since 2012, 1.3 billion glasses’ of water have been saved. Do your part and snag these Gucci slides!

Buy now: Gucci, pony hair slides with gold buckle accents and stacked heel, size 7.5, $295, therealreal.com.