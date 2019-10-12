The 10 Best Online Vintage Shopping Sites

The fashion industry is one of the world's top pollutants. Every year consumption and industry waste increases but consumers are smartening up. In fact, so are designers. If you were tuned into the Spring Summer 2020 runway trends you would notice clothes coming straight down the runway looked… dare I say, vintage. Marc Jacobs, Prada), Celine, Gucci and Miu Miu all dipped into the archives and mixed in pieces with a '70s vintage shop flamboyance. Here at W, we felt that many of the looks we loved were clothes we already owned. Here you will find a list of our go-to reselling sites that are changing the way we shop.
A leader in luxury fashion reselling, The RealReal is the go-to shopping site for those looking for designer brands. They have also developed their own calculator to measure the positive effects that their consignments have had on the environment. Since 2012, 1.3 billion glasses’ of water have been saved. Do your part and snag these Gucci slides!

Buy now: Gucci, pony hair slides with gold buckle accents and stacked heel, size 7.5, $295, therealreal.com.

This London based boutique was founded in 2009 and has appointed Marie Blanchet as their new CEO. William Vintage is known for their extensive selection of one-of-a-kind haute couture pieces.

Buy now: Courrèges, 1969 maxi dress, $2,046, matchesfashion.com.

Vestiaire differs from other resellers as they allow sellers to choose the price of the items they are selling. Once an item is sold it is authenticated by Vestiaire Collective and shipped to the buyer—so you can confidently invest in this banana bag from The Row.

Buy now: The Row, small navy blue nylon banana bag with adjustable shoulder strap, $999, us.vestiairecollective.com.

There is nothing better than a classic pair of vintage denim that have been worn-in at all the right places. What Goes Around Comes Around has plenty to choose from.

Buy now: Levi’s, black 501 jeans, 28x31, $198, whatgoesaroundnyc.com.

The name says it all, Rebag is your go-to for vintage bag shopping. They have an extensive collection so prepare to get sucked into their site for hours.

Buy now: Fendi, printed tote, $430, shop.rebag.com.

This curated boutique located in downtown New York, specializes in vintage engagement rings but has something for everyone.

Buy now: Doyle & Doyle, vintage mirror pendant, $1,300, doyledoyle.com.

Founded by co-founder of PIG magazine and Retrosuperfuture, Simon Beckerman, Depop was created with the intention of linking readers directly to items in the magazine and soon it evolved into a social global marketplace with over 10 million users.

Buy now: Chanel, terrycloth v-neck, $550, depop.com.

You never know what you’ll find on Resee; for example, this Dior backgammon set. Based in Paris, Resee is a “re-commerce” site that focuses on iconic trends from fashion history.

Buy now: Christian Dior Backgammon Set, $1,541, resee.com.

Be a sustainability heroine and shop this site for your fall scarf necessities.

Buy now: Hermès, silk scarf, $102, heroine.com.

Heroine’s brother-site, Grailed is a popular reselling site for solely menswear.

Buy now: Dries Van Noten, reversible bomber jacket, men’s US size medium, grailed.com.

