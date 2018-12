The 19 Best Gift Ideas for Fashionable Dogs and Their Chic Owners

For the pup who completed all the arduous tasks of being a good dog this year (not chewing on the Christmas tree is one bonus behavior that comes to mind), we've curated a list of gift ideas for dogs that are sure to please even the most fashion-forward of our four-legged friends. For the trend-driven pet owner, the latest brand to know is VIP Puppies, a line of dog apparel that packs a ton of street cred (its first collaboration is with none other than Heron Preston). For the party animal, Bloomingdale's stocks a pint-size 'dog perignon,' (okay, it's a plush toy). For the wellness guru, there's a gorgeous shampoo from Aesop that makes even white-haired pooches miraculously clean. For the troublemaker—there's always one-—he won't get coal this year, but perhaps a new Furbo that keeps an eye on him and tosses treats when he is being a good boy. You'll never know what is on your dog's wish list, but chose from the curated selection of gifts for pets below and they'll look good, smell good, and feel good this holiday season. Just starting your holiday shopping? Check out all of W's ultimate gift guides, here