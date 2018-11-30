The 19 Best Gift Ideas for Fashionable Dogs and Their Chic Owners

The Foggy Dog is a San Francisco company creating well-designed pup clothes and beds. We especially love that this business donates one squeaky toy to a Bay Area animal shelter for every product purchased. So she'll look good in her new bandana, and you'll feel good from helping out.
Scrub-a-dub your pooch with Aesop Animal, a lux shampoo that will leave him soft and shiny. (It's even gentle enough for dogs with sensitive skin!)
For the puppy who is still in her tearing-things-to-pieces phase, keep her delighted and occupied with these cotton rope bone toys.
For the poshest of dogs, Louis Vuitton's monogram collar is the only way to go. (Get the matching leather leash while you are at it!)
Dogs deserve the best, and every fashion devotee worth her weight knows the best often comes in packages from the Line. The shop carries this Redecker brush, which has two types of bristles. Detangle your dog's coat with the long bristles, and smooth or use on short-hair breeds with the small bristles.
Pop the champagne with your pup this holiday season. Haute Diggity Dog's plush toy is a fabulous way to get your pooch in a festive mood.
Now he can match mom and dad when he has to go out in the rain. Wag Wellies, fashioned after the famous English rain boot, are sure to keep your dog's paws dry—and are much more environmentally friendly than the disposable kind. They come in all colors of the rainbow too.
Ensure there are no enormous bags of food around for your dog to break into. Harry Barker's Bon Chien (for "good dog") collection of bins, scoops, and treat tins will do the job, and the bins make wherever you store your pup's meals look chic.
For the minimalist-fashion dog owner, Max Bone's clothing, bowties, and blankets are must-haves. Cozy up together in this charcoal gray cable knit blanket when the mercury drops.
Instead of getting lumps of coal for your cheeky pup who likes to make a mess when you’re away from home, try a new Furbo. This device allows dog parents to keep an eye on their pet, talk to them, and even give them a treat—all through a handy app.
For the dog lucky enough to have parents who own a house in the countryside, this Pendleton bed is a perfect for naps by a roaring fire this holiday season.
Bocce's Bakery is an all-natural dog food company in New York City. All treats are baked by hand in small batches, and their seasonal flavors—peanut butter and molasses for the holidays!—are sure to please even the most discerning pup.
Any dog owner who appreciates the clean lines of mid-century design will fall in love with this minimalist oak-and-stainless-steel water and food bowl.
For the Frenchie lover, this Gucci decorative pillow will be a welcome addition to the household. Maybe just don't let that French bulldog near it.
Love Thy Beast is one of the best pet stores in New York City, and for good reason. They always stock the highest quality gear and clothes for dogs without sacrificing style. This carryall has a special cutout for your pup to stick her nose out and sniff what's going on while being toted around town.
Get the VIP dog in your life a cozy jacket from the new line of cool pup gear, Very Important Puppies. They'll stay warm in this fuzzy number all winter long.
It's playtime! Gift your dog a rope toy that will keep him busy for hours. Jax and Bone's rope toys come in a variety of colors including natural, though this red marble Celtic knot toy looks particularly festive.
If you have a small dog, they will look adorable in a brand new sweater from Love Thy Beast. This hand-knit diamond pattern sweater comes in four other colors and five sizes, perfect for your Chihuahua or Golden Doodle.
Only the chicest bed for your posh pup! This gray-striped comfy dog bed will match well with almost any home decor.
