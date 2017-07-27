The Best Serums to Keep Dry Skin Hydrated All Summer Long

The key to a glowy, dewy complexion is well-moisturized skin. And while a serum may seem like an unnecessary step in an already full skincare routine, the fact is that a moisturizer alone won't lock in the hydration dry skin needs. As a bonus, serums also can help to decrease fine lines and add radiance. From plant-based and algae infused serums to rose and tea lime enhanced formulas, here is a guide to the 10 best thirst-quenching serums to keep skin hydrated.
Before a big night out, add a ton of moisture to your skin in as little as two hours. This serum will give you that extra boost! Eve Lom Intense Hydration Serum, $95, bergdorfgoodman.com
Wake up to a dewy, well-hydrated complexion with this serum, which uses red algae and other rich botanical oils to moisturize your skin while you sleep.

Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Night Concentrate, $110, tatcha.com

Rejuvenate skin with the tea lime and algae infused formula that will awaken skin cells and restore hydration.

La Mer The Revitalizing Hydrating Serum, $195, nordstrom.com

This serum promises to help sooth and plump skin for a visibly more radiant finish.

Clarins Hydra-Essentiel Bi-Phase Serum, $59, sephora.com

This all-natural topical serum contains two different molecular weights of hyaluronic acid—one that’s fast-absorbing, and the other is slow-release. Both are derived from non-GMO plants.

Immunocologie Hyaluronic Serum, $300, immunocologie.com.

This rosewater-infused serum is both long-lasting and fast-absorbing, and will lock in moisture for up to 24 hours.

Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Face Serum, $55, sephora.com

Formulated with an extra dose of retinol to help heal and strengthen skin, this serum also provides intense hydration.

N°4 Boost Verso Super Facial Serum, $150, versoskincare.com

Reduce the appearance of fine lines and simultaneously hydrate your skin all in one pump.

Kate Somerville Quench Oil Free Hydrating Face Serum, $75, bergdorfgoodman.com

One drop of this serum, which is infused with green and white tea leaves and antioxidants, will leave skin effortlessly hydrated.

True Botanicals Hydrating Serum, $85, truebotanicals.com

This plant-based raspberry and goji berry-infused serum os designed to fight deep wrinkles and restore skin's hydration.

Oille Raspberry + Goji Berry Facial Serum, $198, oillenatural.com

