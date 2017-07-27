The Best Serums to Keep Dry Skin Hydrated All Summer Long

Before a big night out, add a ton of moisture to your skin in as little as two hours. This serum will give you that extra boost!
Eve Lom Intense Hydration Serum, $95, bergdorfgoodman.com
Wake up to a dewy, well-hydrated complexion with this serum, which uses red algae and other rich botanical oils to moisturize your skin while you sleep.
Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Night Concentrate, $110, tatcha.com
Rejuvenate skin with the tea lime and algae infused formula that will awaken skin cells and restore hydration.
La Mer The Revitalizing Hydrating Serum, $195, nordstrom.com
This serum promises to help sooth and plump skin for a visibly more radiant finish.
Clarins Hydra-Essentiel Bi-Phase Serum, $59, sephora.com
This all-natural topical serum contains two different molecular weights of hyaluronic acid—one that’s fast-absorbing, and the other is slow-release. Both are derived from non-GMO plants.
Immunocologie Hyaluronic Serum, $300, immunocologie.com.
This rosewater-infused serum is both long-lasting and fast-absorbing, and will lock in moisture for up to 24 hours.
Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Face Serum, $55, sephora.com
Formulated with an extra dose of retinol to help heal and strengthen skin, this serum also provides intense hydration.
N°4 Boost Verso Super Facial Serum, $150, versoskincare.com
Reduce the appearance of fine lines and simultaneously hydrate your skin all in one pump.
Kate Somerville Quench Oil Free Hydrating Face Serum, $75, bergdorfgoodman.com
One drop of this serum, which is infused with green and white tea leaves and antioxidants, will leave skin effortlessly hydrated.
True Botanicals Hydrating Serum, $85, truebotanicals.com
This plant-based raspberry and goji berry-infused serum os designed to fight deep wrinkles and restore skin's hydration.
Oille Raspberry + Goji Berry Facial Serum, $198, oillenatural.com