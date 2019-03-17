Here are the Best and Brightest New Sneakers for Spring

Though we all might be dreaming of sandals, the harsh reality is that we're not quite there yet. Thankfully, there are a plethora of options for the days when even a kitten heel feels like an insurmountable challenge. Cue Spring's most colorful sneakers, in a range of styles from the tried and true "Dad sneaker" look through to classic silhouettes essential to a laid-back Saturday. While one can of course pair these bold kicks with jeans, they are also a great way to dress down a floral dress or tone-on-tone suit. Check out spring's latest collaborations, too. Gigi Hadid has teamed up with Reebok again, and this time around she's designed her own update to a 1993 classic. Over at Superga, their classic styles have been given a playful update by of-the-moment Italian knitwear label, Alanui. Another Italian label, Premiata, is bringing their signature 'stamped' sneakers to a wider audience through Net-A-Porter, where you can also score an exclusive color-way of Brandblack's new styles. Being comfy never looked so good.
Balenciaga
1/12

Balenciaga

For those over the dad shoes and the Triple S, Balenciaga has launched a slimmer sneaker that still offers up that cool caché. Fittingly called the track shoe, it comes in a selection of hyper bright hues.

Buy now: Balenciaga sneaker, $895, bergdorfgoodman.com.

2/12

Adidas Originals

The Adidas Originals Falcon comes in sure-to-please colors for spring, including this pink, red, and dove grey combination.

Buy now: Adidas Originals sneakers, $100, netaporter.com.

3/12

Brandblack

Designed with hiking boots and other technical soles in mind, Brandblack sneakers manage to fuse fashion with function, and now in a millennial pink color combo, thanks to an exclusive with Net-A-Porter.

Buy now: Brandblack Saga sneakers, in pink and burgundy, $260, netaporter.com.

4/12

Reebok Classics x Gigi Hadid

It looks like the supermodel knows what she is doing when it comes to sneakers. The newly released Reeboks, an update on a chunky 1993 staple, now come in a sunny color-way.

Buy now: Reebok Classics Aztrek Double x Gigi Hadid, $110, reebok.com.

5/12

Adidas by Raf Simons

Spray paint on shoes never looked so cool. These Adidas by Raf Simons sneakers will be fun to wear all summer long.

Buy now: Adidas by Raf Simons sneakers, $416, farfetch.com.

6/12

Isabel Marant

Isabel Marant has had a number of it shoes over the years (need we remind you of the infamous Beckett wedge sneakers?), but these Kindsay trainers could easily become a sleeper hit. We love the style in black and red.

Buy now: Isabel Marant trainers, $590, shopbop.com.

7/12

Premiata

The Italian shoe label Premiata has packed a punch of color in their new sneakers for women. Pair with jeans for a casual weekday look.

Buy now: Premiata sneakers, $353, farfetch.com

8/12

Sandro

Sandro's abstract flame sneakers are great for the girl who already has quite the stash of sneakers. With six different color ways this season, you could collect them all.

Buy now: Sandro sneakers, $245, sandro-paris.com.

9/12

New Balance

Fuchsia and turquoise paired together might remind you of your early '90s youth, and that's not a bad thing.

Buy now: New Balance sneakers, $120, farfetch.com.

10/12

Unravel Project

The bold red and pink combo on this chunky sneaker, from Unravel Project, is undoubtedly what makes the shoe so fun to look at. We also love the double tongue. Pair with an easy floral dress for an easy Saturday afternoon.

Buy now: Unravel Project, $710, netaporter.com.

11/12

Veja

Veja notably sources it rubber in an ethical manner from the Amazon forest, and counts Meghan Markle as a fan. This textured pair is sure to give your wardrobe a colorful boost.

Buy now: Veja sneakers, $150, netaporter.com.

12/12

Alanui

The Italian knitwear label Alanui has collaborated with Superga, just in time for your long walks on the beach. While some styles feature puka shells, this paisley pair is perfect for weekends.

Buy now: Alanui shoes, $156, farfetch.com.

W may earn compensation on these sales through affiliate programs.

Keywords

SneakersShopping