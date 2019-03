Though we all might be dreaming of sandals, the harsh reality is that we're not quite there yet. Thankfully, there are a plethora of options for the days when even a kitten heel feels like an insurmountable challenge. Cue Spring's most colorful sneakers , in a range of styles from the tried and true " Dad sneaker " look through to classic silhouettes essential to a laid-back Saturday. While one can of course pair these bold kicks with jeans, they are also a great way to dress down a floral dress or tone-on-tone suit. Check out spring's latest collaborations, too. Gigi Hadid has teamed up with Reebok again, and this time around she's designed her own update to a 1993 classic. Over at Superga, their classic styles have been given a playful update by of-the-moment Italian knitwear label, Alanui. Another Italian label, Premiata, is bringing their signature 'stamped' sneakers to a wider audience through Net-A-Porter, where you can also score an exclusive color-way of Brandblack's new styles. Being comfy never looked so good.