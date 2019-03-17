For those over the dad shoes and the Triple S, Balenciaga has launched a slimmer sneaker that still offers up that cool caché. Fittingly called the track shoe, it comes in a selection of hyper bright hues.
Buy now: Balenciaga sneaker, $895, bergdorfgoodman.com.
The Adidas Originals Falcon comes in sure-to-please colors for spring, including this pink, red, and dove grey combination.
Buy now: Adidas Originals sneakers, $100, netaporter.com.
Designed with hiking boots and other technical soles in mind, Brandblack sneakers manage to fuse fashion with function, and now in a millennial pink color combo, thanks to an exclusive with Net-A-Porter.
Buy now: Brandblack Saga sneakers, in pink and burgundy, $260, netaporter.com.
It looks like the supermodel knows what she is doing when it comes to sneakers. The newly released Reeboks, an update on a chunky 1993 staple, now come in a sunny color-way.
Buy now: Reebok Classics Aztrek Double x Gigi Hadid, $110, reebok.com.
Spray paint on shoes never looked so cool. These Adidas by Raf Simons sneakers will be fun to wear all summer long.
Buy now: Adidas by Raf Simons sneakers, $416, farfetch.com.
Isabel Marant has had a number of it shoes over the years (need we remind you of the infamous Beckett wedge sneakers?), but these Kindsay trainers could easily become a sleeper hit. We love the style in black and red.
Buy now: Isabel Marant trainers, $590, shopbop.com.
The Italian shoe label Premiata has packed a punch of color in their new sneakers for women. Pair with jeans for a casual weekday look.
Buy now: Premiata sneakers, $353, farfetch.com
Sandro's abstract flame sneakers are great for the girl who already has quite the stash of sneakers. With six different color ways this season, you could collect them all.
Buy now: Sandro sneakers, $245, sandro-paris.com.
Fuchsia and turquoise paired together might remind you of your early '90s youth, and that's not a bad thing.
Buy now: New Balance sneakers, $120, farfetch.com.
The bold red and pink combo on this chunky sneaker, from Unravel Project, is undoubtedly what makes the shoe so fun to look at. We also love the double tongue. Pair with an easy floral dress for an easy Saturday afternoon.
Buy now: Unravel Project, $710, netaporter.com.
Veja notably sources it rubber in an ethical manner from the Amazon forest, and counts Meghan Markle as a fan. This textured pair is sure to give your wardrobe a colorful boost.
Buy now: Veja sneakers, $150, netaporter.com.
The Italian knitwear label Alanui has collaborated with Superga, just in time for your long walks on the beach. While some styles feature puka shells, this paisley pair is perfect for weekends.
Buy now: Alanui shoes, $156, farfetch.com.
W may earn compensation on these sales through affiliate programs.