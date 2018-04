The 21 New Spring Jackets to Buy

With a long winter of apocalyptic dressing finally behind us, we're more than a little excited to turn our attention toward outerwear that accentuate our outfits rather than stifle them! The spring jackets we are loving this season include trenches, denim jackets, and checkered blazers (with a few exceptions). [Alexa Chung] (https://www.wmagazine.com/story/alexa-chung-fashion-line-launches)'s hooded white trench, for example, is a great new classic to own this spring; with showers on the horizon it's the perfect protection for your favorite outfits from downpours while still keeping cool. Alternatively, on dryer days, Tibi’s checkered blazer is a chic go-to jacket and can be worn straight from the office to dinner with friends. If you are going for a more casual approach, however, A.P.C’s worn-in denim jacket is a always a staple, and can be worn over almost any look. Here, scroll through 21 of our most loved spring jackets of the season.