The 21 New Spring Jackets to Buy

With a long winter of apocalyptic dressing finally behind us, we're more than a little excited to turn our attention toward outerwear that accentuate our outfits rather than stifle them! The spring jackets we are loving this season include trenches, denim jackets, and checkered blazers (with a few exceptions). [Alexa Chung] (https://www.wmagazine.com/story/alexa-chung-fashion-line-launches)'s hooded white trench, for example, is a great new classic to own this spring; with showers on the horizon it's the perfect protection for your favorite outfits from downpours while still keeping cool. Alternatively, on dryer days, Tibi’s checkered blazer is a chic go-to jacket and can be worn straight from the office to dinner with friends. If you are going for a more casual approach, however, A.P.C’s worn-in denim jacket is a always a staple, and can be worn over almost any look. Here, scroll through 21 of our most loved spring jackets of the season.
Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with this light blue wrap blazer. Apiece Apart soft blue wool blazer, $455. [ModaOperandi.com] (https://www.modaoperandi.com/apiece-apart-fw17/big-sur-soft-wool-blazer).
1/21

Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with this light blue wrap blazer. Apiece Apart soft blue wool blazer, $455. [ModaOperandi.com] (https://www.modaoperandi.com/apiece-apart-fw17/big-sur-soft-wool-blazer).

2/21

This statement Loewe jacket is a piece worth investing in, with its lightweight denim it is perfect for spring! Loewe leather trimmed denim jacket, $2,150. modaoperandi.com.

3/21

This lightweight cotton jacket would be perfect paired with jeans. Vince double breasted cotton jacket, $639. [farfetch.com] (https://www.farfetch.com/shopping/women/vince-double-breasted-belted-jacket-item-12834292.aspx?storeid=9560&from=listing&tglmdl=1).

4/21

A leather jacket is the perfect style and weight for spring. Golden Goose Deluxe Brand worn in brown biker jacket, $720. [farfetch.com] (https://www.farfetch.com/shopping/women/golden-goose-deluxe-brand-worn-in-biker-jacket-item-12629186.aspx?storeid=9921&from=listing&tglmdl=1).

5/21

A stylish alternative to your everyday denim jacket. La Vie Rebecca Taylor white belted denim jacket, $375. [nordstrom.com] (https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/la-vie-rebecca-taylor-belted-denim-jacket/4904295?origin=topnav&cm_sp=Top%20Navigation--Women--Coats%20&%20Jackets).

6/21

J. Crew have perfected the everyday denim jacket, it is a must-have for spring. J.Crew denim jacket, $110. nordstrom.com.

7/21

This gorgeous red leather trench is the ultimate showstopper. Magda Butrym patent leather trench, $4,595. [nordstrom.com] (https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/magda-butrym-leather-trench-coat/4878991?origin=coordinating-4878991-0-1-FTR-recbot-recently_viewed_snowplow_mvp&recs_placement=FTR&recs_strategy=recently_viewed_snowplow_mvp&recs_source=recbot&recs_page_type=search)

8/21

This classic houndstooth check is the perfect print to add to your spring wardrobe. Sandro blue houndstooth print jacket, $520 [sandro.com] (https://us.sandro-paris.com/en/womens/jackets/mini-houndstooth-print-jacket/V7103E.html?dwvar_V7103E_color=47#sz=32&start=1).

9/21

Mimic the fresh colors of Spring with this green trench. H&M green belted trench, $80, hm.com.

10/21

A leather jacket is the perfect style and weight for spring. Golden Goose Deluxe Brand worn in brown biker jacket, $720. [farfetch.com] (https://www.farfetch.com/shopping/women/golden-goose-deluxe-brand-worn-in-biker-jacket-item-12629186.aspx?storeid=9921&from=listing&tglmdl=1)

11/21

Keep it simple with this oversized white blazer which can be worn comfortably in the office and after work for cocktail hour, $1,149. Victoria, Victoria Beckham Seersucker Blazer. [farfetch.com] (https://www.farfetch.com/nz/shopping/women/victoria-victoria-beckham-textured-blazer-item-12800635.aspx?storeid=9560&from=search)

12/21

A stylish alternative to your everyday denim jacket. La Vie Rebecca Taylor white belted denim jacket, $375. nordstrom.com

13/21

J Crew have perfected the everyday denim jacket, it is a must-have for spring. J.Crew denim jacket, $110. [nordstrom.com] (https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/j-crew-classic-denim-jacket-regular-petite/4883152?origin=productBrandLink&top=72&flexi=8000786_60202026)

14/21

This gorgeous red leather trench is the ultimate showstopper. Magda Butrym patent leather trench, $4,595. [nordstrom.com] (https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/magda-butrym-leather-trench-coat/4878991?origin=coordinating-4878991-0-1-FTR-recbot-recently_viewed_snowplow_mvp&recs_placement=FTR&recs_strategy=recently_viewed_snowplow_mvp&recs_source=recbot&recs_page_type=search)

15/21

A great staple for spring. Zara flowing trench coat in stone, $99.90. [zara.com] (https://www.zara.com/us/en/flowing-trench-coat-p08073040.html?v1=5875086&v2=805003)

16/21

This classic houndstooth check is the perfect print to add to your spring wardrobe. Sandro blue houndstooth print jacket, $520 [sandro.com] https://us.sandro-paris.com/en/womens/jackets/mini-houndstooth-print-jacket/V7103E.html?dwvar_V7103E_color=47#sz=32&start=1

17/21

Mimic the fresh colors of Spring with this green trench. H&M green belted trench, $80. [hm.com] (http://www.hm.com/us/product/94387?article=94387-A)

18/21

You cannot go wrong with a killer white denim jacket. Courreges denim jacket, $703. toryburch.com

19/21

A bomber is perfect for warmer weather and adds a stylish element to any look. Isabel Marant Etoile reversible quilted bomber, $595. [net-a-porter.com] (https://www.net-a-porter.com/us/en/product/987970/Isabel_Marant_Etoile/hanae-reversible-quilted-cotton-jacket-)

20/21

Be prepared for spring showers with this stylish white raincoat. Alexa Chung hooded white cotton-blend trench coat, $570. [net-a-porter.com] (https://www.net-a-porter.com/us/en/product/1039020/ALEXACHUNG/hooded-coated-cotton-blend-trench-coat)

21/21

This maroon red leather jacket will make you want to strut the streets of New York. Tibi moto jacket, $2,027. [farfetch.com] https://www.farfetch.com/nz/shopping/women/tibi-moto-jacket--item-12718422.aspx?storeid=10161&from=1

Keywords

Spring JacketsShopping