The 21 New Spring Jackets to Buy

Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with this light blue wrap blazer. Apiece Apart soft blue wool blazer, $455. [ModaOperandi.com] (https://www.modaoperandi.com/apiece-apart-fw17/big-sur-soft-wool-blazer).
This statement Loewe jacket is a piece worth investing in, with its lightweight denim it is perfect for spring! Loewe leather trimmed denim jacket, $2,150. modaoperandi.com.
This lightweight cotton jacket would be perfect paired with jeans. Vince double breasted cotton jacket, $639. [farfetch.com] (https://www.farfetch.com/shopping/women/vince-double-breasted-belted-jacket-item-12834292.aspx?storeid=9560&from=listing&tglmdl=1).
A leather jacket is the perfect style and weight for spring. Golden Goose Deluxe Brand worn in brown biker jacket, $720. [farfetch.com] (https://www.farfetch.com/shopping/women/golden-goose-deluxe-brand-worn-in-biker-jacket-item-12629186.aspx?storeid=9921&from=listing&tglmdl=1).
A stylish alternative to your everyday denim jacket. La Vie Rebecca Taylor white belted denim jacket, $375. [nordstrom.com] (https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/la-vie-rebecca-taylor-belted-denim-jacket/4904295?origin=topnav&cm_sp=Top%20Navigation--Women--Coats%20&%20Jackets).
J. Crew have perfected the everyday denim jacket, it is a must-have for spring. J.Crew denim jacket, $110. nordstrom.com.
This gorgeous red leather trench is the ultimate showstopper. Magda Butrym patent leather trench, $4,595. [nordstrom.com] (https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/magda-butrym-leather-trench-coat/4878991?origin=coordinating-4878991-0-1-FTR-recbot-recently_viewed_snowplow_mvp&recs_placement=FTR&recs_strategy=recently_viewed_snowplow_mvp&recs_source=recbot&recs_page_type=search)
This classic houndstooth check is the perfect print to add to your spring wardrobe. Sandro blue houndstooth print jacket, $520 [sandro.com] (https://us.sandro-paris.com/en/womens/jackets/mini-houndstooth-print-jacket/V7103E.html?dwvar_V7103E_color=47#sz=32&start=1).
Mimic the fresh colors of Spring with this green trench. H&M green belted trench, $80, hm.com.
Keep it simple with this oversized white blazer which can be worn comfortably in the office and after work for cocktail hour, $1,149. Victoria, Victoria Beckham Seersucker Blazer. [farfetch.com] (https://www.farfetch.com/nz/shopping/women/victoria-victoria-beckham-textured-blazer-item-12800635.aspx?storeid=9560&from=search)
A great staple for spring. Zara flowing trench coat in stone, $99.90. [zara.com] (https://www.zara.com/us/en/flowing-trench-coat-p08073040.html?v1=5875086&v2=805003)
You cannot go wrong with a killer white denim jacket. Courreges denim jacket, $703. toryburch.com
A bomber is perfect for warmer weather and adds a stylish element to any look. Isabel Marant Etoile reversible quilted bomber, $595. [net-a-porter.com] (https://www.net-a-porter.com/us/en/product/987970/Isabel_Marant_Etoile/hanae-reversible-quilted-cotton-jacket-)
Be prepared for spring showers with this stylish white raincoat. Alexa Chung hooded white cotton-blend trench coat, $570. [net-a-porter.com] (https://www.net-a-porter.com/us/en/product/1039020/ALEXACHUNG/hooded-coated-cotton-blend-trench-coat)
This maroon red leather jacket will make you want to strut the streets of New York. Tibi moto jacket, $2,027. [farfetch.com] https://www.farfetch.com/nz/shopping/women/tibi-moto-jacket--item-12718422.aspx?storeid=10161&from=1