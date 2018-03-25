10 Chic Spring Outfits To Shop Now While You Wait For Warmer Weather

Do you ever feel like tossing out your entire wardrobe and starting again from scratch? Can't manage to look at one more knit sweater? Did your April horoscope say that spring was the moment for you to start anew? Before you Marie Condo your entire closet, check out our handy guide to this season's best spring outfits. Make sure to stock up on a great trench, new pieces from buzzy brands like Jacquemus, Chloé, and Givenchy, and of course, chic basket bags and sacs to tote all your essentials around in. While you won't find any florals here, discover ten chic spring outfits the minimalist will love, here.
Be bold in a mustard hue and zebra stripe. Dôen dress, $178, shopdoen.com. Simon Miller bag, $490, barneys.com.
A printed bag adds a bohemian touch to an earthy outfit. Jacquemus top, $579, farfetch.com. J Brand jeans, $483, farfetch.com. Paco Rabanne bag, $1,090, barneys.com.

Layer up on those still-brisk spring mornings. Chloé jacket, $2,278, farfetch.com. Frame jeans, $432, farfetch.com. Loewe sandals, $603, farfetch.com.

You'll be ready for any spring outing in this seersucker dress and basket bag. Ganni dress, $675, modaoperandi.com. Sonia Rykiel bag, $1,080, barneys.com.

Zimmermann dress, $795, modaoperandi.com. Soeur bag, $110, barneys.com.

A classic trench is the piece to own for Spring. Gabriela Hearst trenchcoat, $3,062, farfetch.com. Givenchy bag, $990, farfetch.com. Acne Studios sunglasses, $362, needsupply.com.

Woven textures are a win for spring. Derek Lam dress, $2,518, farfetch.com. Wooters & Hendrix earring, $320, farfetch.com. Truss bag, $200, barneys.com.

When it heats up, bare a shoulder. Brock Collection top, $1,768, farfetch.com. A.P.C. jeans, $311, farfetch.com. Diane Von Furstenburg slides, $198, nordstrom.com.

Black is always in fashion. Khaite dress, $1,189, farfetch.com. The Row bag, $1,090, barneys.com.

Calvin Klein 205W39NYC top, $1,775, farfetch.com. Mother jeans, $339, farfetch.com. Calvin Klein 205W39NYC shoes, $1,324, farfetch.com.

