10 Chic Spring Outfits To Shop Now While You Wait For Warmer Weather

Be bold in a mustard hue and zebra stripe. Dôen dress, $178, shopdoen.com. Simon Miller bag, $490, barneys.com.
A printed bag adds a bohemian touch to an earthy outfit. Jacquemus top, $579, farfetch.com. J Brand jeans, $483, farfetch.com. Paco Rabanne bag, $1,090, barneys.com.
Layer up on those still-brisk spring mornings. Chloé jacket, $2,278, farfetch.com. Frame jeans, $432, farfetch.com. Loewe sandals, $603, farfetch.com.
You'll be ready for any spring outing in this seersucker dress and basket bag. Ganni dress, $675, modaoperandi.com. Sonia Rykiel bag, $1,080, barneys.com.
Zimmermann dress, $795, modaoperandi.com. Soeur bag, $110, barneys.com.
A classic trench is the piece to own for Spring. Gabriela Hearst trenchcoat, $3,062, farfetch.com. Givenchy bag, $990, farfetch.com. Acne Studios sunglasses, $362, needsupply.com.
Woven textures are a win for spring. Derek Lam dress, $2,518, farfetch.com. Wooters & Hendrix earring, $320, farfetch.com. Truss bag, $200, barneys.com.
When it heats up, bare a shoulder. Brock Collection top, $1,768, farfetch.com. A.P.C. jeans, $311, farfetch.com. Diane Von Furstenburg slides, $198, nordstrom.com.
Black is always in fashion. Khaite dress, $1,189, farfetch.com. The Row bag, $1,090, barneys.com.
Calvin Klein 205W39NYC top, $1,775, farfetch.com. Mother jeans, $339, farfetch.com. Calvin Klein 205W39NYC shoes, $1,324, farfetch.com.