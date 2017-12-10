The Ultimate, One-Stop Guide to This Winter’s Best Ski and Aprés-Ski Style

Ski season is officially upon us, or so says Instagram. While Megève, France was the destination of choice for certain jetsetters this past week, like the model Constance Jablonski and It Girl Camille Charrière, don’t feel like you need to head to the majestic French Alps in a chartered private plane in order to look good in the powder. You can channel these It Girl ski slope style anywhere. Jablonski and Charrière happened to both be lucky guests of of online retailer Net-A-Porter's first annual winter ski trip, joining five other style influencers from around the world in a three-day ski getaway—and proving along the way that even if you aren't a black-diamond skier, you can still look the part. The trip helped launch Net-A-Porter's new online ski shop: The brand of choice among this stylish set was Perfect Moment, a decade-old ski label that launched swim last year to much fanfare. The label boasts functional and chic ski jackets and, dare we say, sexy ski suits (who knew!). And if cozying up fireside is as much a priority for you, and then big scarves from Loewe, shearling boots from Chloé, and faux fur jackets from newly launched organic label House of Fluff are what to build your aprés ski look around. And pack away your heavy black knits and embrace winter white this year—we love the bone-hued jeans from Khaite that pair well with oversized cashmeres from Mansur Gavriel, blanket coats from Monse, and candy-striped knit scarf from Burberry. For a hit of color, try out new retro-hued skis from DPS or Black Diamond, and our favorite bright ski poles from Swix. Now is the time to book your lift tickets for January—you already know you'll be the best-dressed on the slopes and off. The chicest outfits for both your downhill and downtime, straight ahead.
Constance Jablonski, on the slopes.
1/29

Constance Jablonski, on the slopes.

2/29

Equipment cotton and cashmere-blend ‘Cosette’ travel set makes the flight to your ski resort of choice all the more enjoyable. Equipment ribbed tank, pants, and eyemask, $400, netaporter.com.

3/29

Wrap up in Alanui’s fringed cashmere-jacquard cardigan, which is hand-knitted in Italy. Alanui cardigan, $3,280, netaporter.com.

4/29

Protect yourself from the brisk air with Loewe’s black and ered plaid mohair and wool-blend scarf, $250, netaporter.com.

5/29

These fluffy Chloé + Sorel fleece-lined suede and leather snow boots will keep your feet warm and cozy until its time to strap on your ski boots. Chloé + Sorel boots, $515, netaporter.com.

6/29

Who could have guessed that a ski suit could be sleek, chic, and practical all at once? For a long day on the slopes, try Perfect Moment’s ‘Allos’ ski suit made from innovative Toray Dermizax shell that is waterproof, breathable, and also allows for a full range of moment. Perfect Moment ski suit, $750, netaporter.com.

7/29

Giro Union MIPS helmet is perfect for all mountain freeriding and resort exploration and features adjustable venting, anti-ordor protection and adjustable In Form Fit System, $150, paragonsports.com.

8/29

Smith IOS snow goggles feature a compact frame and smaller face fit and packs in as much performance as any large fitting goggle, $200, paragonsports.com.

9/29

Layer Mansur Gavriel’s cable knit wool turtleneck sweater in navy underneath a big ski coat, or save for a break next to the roaring fire, $495, netaporter.com.

10/29

Candy-stripes are always a fun addition to any ski look. Burberry fringed striped ribbed wool scarf, $495, netaporter.com.

11/29

Keep cozy on the mountain in this Moncler Grenoble Bruche belted two-tone quilted ski jacket made from water-repellent quilted shell and detailed with a waist-cinching belt. Pair with matching flared ski pants. Moncler Grenoble jacket, $1,450, netaporter.com and pant, $990, netaporter.com.

12/29

We love a pop of retro orange on the slopes. DPS Skis Wailer 99 Alchemist Ski are a stiffer and lighter version of the brands best-selling ski, featuring carbon construction with vibration damping tips, $1,299, backcountry.com.

13/29

In addition to primary colors, classic Crayola hues like bold green, red, navy, and yellow will pop against the white snow. Monse ‘Hudson Bay’ wool-felt blanket coat makes for a chic apres-ski look as well. Monse coat, $1,990, netaporter.com.

14/29

Madeline Thompson Holby waffle-knit soft cashmere beanie will keep your ears warm in between runs. Madeline Thompson hat, $160, netaporter.com.

15/29

KJUS ‘Laina’ ski jacket is designed to regulate your body temperature and store heat when you need it most, and it looks great paired with matching snow-white ski pants. KJUS jacket, $800, netaporter.com and pants, $550, netaporter.com.

16/29

Smartwool merino wool, nylon, and elastane over the calf socks are essential for keeping toes warm inside your ski boots. Smartwool socks, $25, amazon.com.

17/29

Atomic Hawx Ultra 110 ski boot is the lightest and stiffest alpine boot from Atomic, $600, backcountry.com.

18/29

Topshop has just launched Topshop SNO, their new capsule collection of stylish skiwear. Topshop SNO ‘Vulcan’ hooded faux fur-trimmed ski suit, $320, netaporter.com.

19/29

Swix Rebel Ski Poles in blue are perfect for all-mountain skiing and jibbing, $69, backcountry.com.

20/29

Black Diamond Boundary pre-preg fiberglass laminate 115 Skis with poplar wood core and sidewall dampening system, $600, backcountry.com.

21/29

Swany X-Change ski gloves are waterproof, triple insulated, sweat wicking, and also feature a special pocket for handwarmers. Swany gloves, $99, backcountry.com.

22/29

When it is finally time to pull off the skis, swap them for Prada’s waterproof leather and shell boots with durable rubber sole, $690, netaporter.com.

23/29

For fireside apres-ski drinks, change into one of the season’s best chunky knits, like this Rifonia oversized wool-blend turtleneck sweater from minimalist favorite Theory. Theory sweater, $495, netaporter.com.

24/29

Pair any knit with the quintessential pair of winter white jeans. Our favorite is the Khaite Wendall cropped mid-rise flared jeans. Chic and tailored, yet roomy enough to fully relax in, these Khaite jeans will become a winter staple. Khaite jeans, $340, netaporter.com.

25/29

A perfect complement to an all winter-white outfit, Rag & Bone’s shearling and leather-trimmed suede hiking boots have a thick gripped sole that can handle winter weater, and look good. Rag & Bone boots, $695, netaporter.com.

26/29

Top off a laid-back apres-ski look with a furry jacket from the fashion industry’s latest fur-free intitiative, House of Fluff. House of Fluff faux shearling bomber jacket, $650, netaporter.com.

27/29

Make a statement with the Balenciaga intarsia cashmere and wool blend large graphic typeface logo scarf in grey and black, $635, netaporter.com.

28/29

Pack your ski boots, helmet, and all your slope necessities in this chic black backpack from Dakine, $65, backcountry.com.

29/29

Need some ski slope style inspiration? Check out Aerin Lauder’s new book dedicated to Aspen, Colorado, available through Assouline. Aspen Style, $85, assouline.com.

Keywords

SkiingWinter StyleApres SkiShopping GuideConstance Jablonski