The Ultimate, One-Stop Guide to This Winter’s Best Ski and Aprés-Ski Style

Ski season is officially upon us, or so says Instagram. While Megève, France was the destination of choice for certain jetsetters this past week, like the model Constance Jablonski and It Girl Camille Charrière , don’t feel like you need to head to the majestic French Alps in a chartered private plane in order to look good in the powder. You can channel these It Girl ski slope style anywhere. Jablonski and Charrière happened to both be lucky guests of of online retailer Net-A-Porter's first annual winter ski trip, joining five other style influencers from around the world in a three-day ski getaway—and proving along the way that even if you aren't a black-diamond skier, you can still look the part. The trip helped launch Net-A-Porter's new online ski shop: The brand of choice among this stylish set was Perfect Moment, a decade-old ski label that launched swim last year to much fanfare. The label boasts functional and chic ski jackets and, dare we say, sexy ski suits (who knew!). And if cozying up fireside is as much a priority for you, and then big scarves from Loewe, shearling boots from Chloé, and faux fur jackets from newly launched organic label House of Fluff are what to build your aprés ski look around. And pack away your heavy black knits and embrace winter white this year—we love the bone-hued jeans from Khaite that pair well with oversized cashmeres from Mansur Gavriel, blanket coats from Monse, and candy-striped knit scarf from Burberry. For a hit of color, try out new retro-hued skis from DPS or Black Diamond, and our favorite bright ski poles from Swix. Now is the time to book your lift tickets for January—you already know you'll be the best-dressed on the slopes and off. The chicest outfits for both your downhill and downtime, straight ahead.