13 Perfect Winter Boots That Can Handle Any Snowstorm

Now that the holidays are over, it's time to face the facts: winter is here. And while your present shopping days may be done, make one more purchase while the sales are on and give yourself the gift of comfortable winter -weather-ready boots. Protective wear has found its way from the runways to our feet, a trend that has stemmed from the apocalyptic and sport inspired runways of Calvin Klein 205W39NYC, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Loewe and Chloe. Here, shop the best boots that can handle any form of inclement weather.