13 Perfect Winter Boots That Can Handle Any Snowstorm

Now that the holidays are over, it's time to face the facts: winter is here. And while your present shopping days may be done, make one more purchase while the sales are on and give yourself the gift of comfortable winter-weather-ready boots. Protective wear has found its way from the runways to our feet, a trend that has stemmed from the apocalyptic and sport inspired runways of Calvin Klein 205W39NYC, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Loewe and Chloe. Here, shop the best boots that can handle any form of inclement weather.
Prada
1/13

Prada

Slip into this sturdy, athletic boot to prepare for the coldest city treks.

Buy Now: Prada pull-on leather boot with round toe and rubber tread, $790, farfetch.com.

2/13

Loewe

Known for impeccable craftsmanship, this Loewe boot features a silver zipper and rubber cap toe for easy, everyday wear.

Buy Now: Loewe, zip up ankle boot, $745, mytheresa.com

3/13

The Frye Company

Try this lace up American classic from The Frye Company that will only look better with age.

Buy Now: The Frye Company, lightweight lace-up combat boot, $278, thefryecompany.com

4/13

The Row

Brave the elements with a cashmere cuffed ankle boot.

Buy Now: The Row, leather ankle boot with knit cashmere cuff, $1,390, bergdorfgoodman.com

5/13

Burberry

No matter how high the snow banks pile, this boot can be cinched above the knee to trap heat.

Buy Now: Burberry, over-the-knee rain boots, $450, mytheresa.com

6/13

Hunter

Fully waterproof, this boot is an easy toss-on during the wet winter weather.

Buy Now: Hunter, knee-high rain boot with red trim, $100, hunterboots.com

7/13

Calvin Klein

Similar to the runway, prepare for the elements is this exaggerated boot.

Buy Now: CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC, leather ankle boot with toe mudguard, $890, barneys.com

8/13

Gucci

This chunky hiking boot is as useful as it is on trend.

Buy Now: Gucci, shearling lined lace up bootie, $1,390, saksfifthavenue.com

9/13

Proenza Schouler

A lug sole boot adds a chic pop of winter white to any wardrobe.

Buy Now: Proenza Schouler, white canvas boot, $595, farfetch.com

10/13

AGL

This graphic platform will elevate you from the city pavement.

Buy Now: AGL, leather lace-up platform boots, $337, farfetch.com

11/13

Sorel

A classic style that easily translates from the slopes to the street.

Buy Now: Sorel, lace-up hiking boot, $170, sorel.com

12/13

Gianvito Rossi

This Italian made staple features ribbed panels and silver eyelets for added toughness.

matchesfashion.com

13/13

Back At The Ranch

This classic American shape feels slick in a patent brown with treaded heel.

Buy Now: Back at the Ranch, patent heeled cowboy boot, $998, backattheranch.com

Keywords