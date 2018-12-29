13 Perfect Winter Boots That Can Handle Any Snowstorm

Slip into this sturdy, athletic boot to prepare for the coldest city treks.
Buy Now: Prada pull-on leather boot with round toe and rubber tread, $790, farfetch.com.
Known for impeccable craftsmanship, this Loewe boot features a silver zipper and rubber cap toe for easy, everyday wear.
Buy Now: Loewe, zip up ankle boot, $745, mytheresa.com
Try this lace up American classic from The Frye Company that will only look better with age.
Buy Now: The Frye Company, lightweight lace-up combat boot, $278, thefryecompany.com
Brave the elements with a cashmere cuffed ankle boot.
Buy Now: The Row, leather ankle boot with knit cashmere cuff, $1,390, bergdorfgoodman.com
No matter how high the snow banks pile, this boot can be cinched above the knee to trap heat.
Buy Now: Burberry, over-the-knee rain boots, $450, mytheresa.com
Fully waterproof, this boot is an easy toss-on during the wet winter weather.
Buy Now: Hunter, knee-high rain boot with red trim, $100, hunterboots.com
Similar to the runway, prepare for the elements is this exaggerated boot.
Buy Now: CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC, leather ankle boot with toe mudguard, $890, barneys.com
This chunky hiking boot is as useful as it is on trend.
Buy Now: Gucci, shearling lined lace up bootie, $1,390, saksfifthavenue.com
A lug sole boot adds a chic pop of winter white to any wardrobe.
Buy Now: Proenza Schouler, white canvas boot, $595, farfetch.com
This graphic platform will elevate you from the city pavement.
Buy Now: AGL, leather lace-up platform boots, $337, farfetch.com
A classic style that easily translates from the slopes to the street.
Buy Now: Sorel, lace-up hiking boot, $170, sorel.com
This Italian made staple features ribbed panels and silver eyelets for added toughness.
This classic American shape feels slick in a patent brown with treaded heel.
Buy Now: Back at the Ranch, patent heeled cowboy boot, $998, backattheranch.com