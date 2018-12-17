Find the Perfect Whimsical Stocking Stuffer For Everyone on Your List

Finding that perfect gift can require a bit of crafty maneuvering—especially when it comes to things that will fit into a stocking. Luckily, there are plenty of charming, fanciful offerings in the market this season, and W has gathered them all together for all your last minute shopping needs. Have a foodie in your life? The Kamenoko Tawashi vegetable scrub brush would be an unexpected, but very welcome, addition to any kitchen. Dog lover? How about a pair of Alex Sickling Staffordshire ornaments. Or if someone has been extra good this year—and has an extra large stocking to match—may we suggest a pair of bright turquoise Balenciaga boots that will certainly put them in the festive spirit all year round. Here, the best accessories and more to gift this season.
Clockwise from bottom left: Kime standing shoehorn, $155, nalatanalata.com; Russ &amp; Daughters bagels, $12 for dozen, russanddaughters.com; vintage quilt, $625, Stella Rubin Antiques, Darnestown, Maryland, 301.948.4187; Hermès bag, $33,800, and bag cover, $2,725, 800.441.4488; Chanel bag, $5,100, 800.550.0005; Gucci tote, $1,490, gucci.com; Architect Made tray, $198, The Apartment by the Line, Los Angeles, 323.746.5056; Salvatore Ferragamo boots, $1,390, 866.337.7242.
Photograph by Marius W Hansen; Styled by Nora Milch; Set design by Haidee Findlay-Levin.
Photograph by Marius W Hansen; Styled by Nora Milch; Set design by Haidee Findlay-Levin.
From top: Jimmy Choo minaudière, $2,295, jimmychoo.com; Hay grater, $10, finnishdesignshop.com; Armani/Casa fork, $210, 212.334.1271; de Gournay porcelain bird, $821, degournay.com; Yves Salomon mink jacket, price upon request, saks.com; Filson cooler, $275, filson.com

Photograph by Marius W Hansen; Styled by Nora Milch; Set design by Haidee Findlay-Levin.
Clockwise from bottom left: Harry Thaler for Nils Holger Moormann chair, $770, Stillfried Wien, New York, 212.226.2921; Bose QuietControl 30 headphones, $300, bose.com; Moncler jacket, $1,750, moncler.com; Luxfer scuba tank, $170, leisurepro.com; Calvin Klein 205W39NYC shoes, $750, calvinklein.com; El Jarochito gelatin cake, $30, 718.769.4447.

Photograph by Marius W Hansen; Styled by Nora Milch; Set design by Haidee Findlay-Levin.
Clockwise from far left: Rolex watch, $12,400, rolex.com for stores; Kamenoko Tawashi vegetable scrub brush (packaging, near left), $18, amazon.com; vintage Swedish Dala horse, price upon request, Dienst + Dotter Antikviteter, New York, 212.861.1200; Graff bracelets, price upon request, 212.355.9292; Murray’s Stilton cheese, $23/pound, murrayscheese.com; Tom Ford watch, $8,290, tomford.com; Helena Emmans spoon, $500, theprimaryessentials.com; Djula rings, $6,000 to $10,895 each, 424.335.0503; By Kim ring, $7,585, sales@wempe.com; Pomellato bracelet, $73,200, pomellato.com

Photograph by Marius W Hansen; Styled by Nora Milch; Set design by Haidee Findlay-Levin.
From top: Russ & Daughters challah, $8, russanddaughters.com; Loro Piana sweater, $2,400, loropiana.com; Ton Design Team chair, $150, dwr.com; vintage Marcel Breuer Cesca chair, $1,899 for set of four, 1stdibs.com; vintage Giancarlo Piretti for Castelli chair, $643, 1stdibs.com; Dries Van Noten swim trunks, $350, barneys.com; Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello boots, $5,500, ysl.com. Alex Sickling Staffordshire dog ornaments, $219 per pair, www.alexsickling.co.uk; Hay crates; Palace skateboard (from a selection), $53, 212.933.1573.

Photograph by Marius W Hansen; Styled by Nora Milch; Set design by Haidee Findlay-Levin.
Clockwise from top left: Balenciaga boots, $1,990, 310.854.0557; Jochen Holz vase, $360, thefutureperfect.com; Murray’s Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, $23/pound, murrayscheese.com; Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle limited-edition perfume bottles, $280 to $390 each, fredericmalle.com; Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet, $17,600, vancleefarpels.com; vintage stool, $124, similar styles at furnishgreen.com

Photograph by Marius W Hansen; Styled by Nora Milch; Set design by Haidee Findlay-Levin. Lighting Technician: Nathan Martin; Set Design Assistant: Sierra Villareal.
Clockwise from bottom left: Louis Vuitton “Archlight” thigh boots, price upon request, 866-VUITTON for stores; Paco Rabanne x Guy Cotten bag, $420, neimanmarcus.com; Sir David Chipperfield for Alessi folding chair, $295, dwr.com; Burberry Kennedy vintage check barrel bag, $1,290, us.burberry.com; Labour and Wait Japanese coffeepot, $70, labourandwait.co.uk; Paco Rabanne x Guy Cotten duffel, $490, neimanmarcus.com; Russ & Daughters challah, $8, russanddaughters.com; Best Made Co. tool box, $88, bestmadeco.com; de Gournay “Famille Rose Pheasants” teacup and saucer, $821, degournay.com; Matter Made “Champ” stools, $305 each, mattermade.us

