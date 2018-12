Finding that perfect gift can require a bit of crafty maneuvering—especially when it comes to things that will fit into a stocking. Luckily, there are plenty of charming, fanciful offerings in the market this season, and W has gathered them all together for all your last minute shopping needs. Have a foodie in your life? The Kamenoko Tawashi vegetable scrub brush would be an unexpected, but very welcome, addition to any kitchen. Dog lover ? How about a pair of Alex Sickling Staffordshire ornaments. Or if someone has been extra good this year—and has an extra large stocking to match—may we suggest a pair of bright turquoise Balenciaga boots that will certainly put them in the festive spirit all year round. Here, the best accessories and more to gift this season.